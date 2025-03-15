Remakes can enhance graphics, improve combat and add new content, but one thing will always be the same: the exciting hunt for achievements. Silent Hill 2 has more than 40 achievements and most of them are straightforward to unlock, but there are always a few that may take some more effort to get.

After playing through NG+, these Silent Hill 2 achievements stood out the most for being the hardest to get. Some are genuinely difficult while others are merely tedious, yet deserving of extra attention.

5 Defy Even Death

A Reason For New Game+

Goal: Reach the “Rebirth” ending

“Rebirth” is the so-called true ending, but only of NG+. As such, you’ll need to complete the game and jump back in before ever witnessing this ending. That’s not the only tricky thing, though. You also must find four specific items. Otherwise, it won’t unlock.

Once you gather all four of these items, every other ending is automatically overridden. So, don’t retrieve all the items if you’re still going for any of the other endings in the game.

4 The Goodest Boi

The Doggy Ending

Goal: Reach the “Dog” ending

Yes, it's a joke ending, but it's a sweet one and as it involves a dog , you simply must go for it. Like “Rebirth,” it’s only available in NG+. Also like “Rebirth,” you must find specific items before you can unlock the ending.

Broken Key Part 1: In South Vale, find Big Jay’s Diner on Neely St. Next to it is the Pet Center, and when you enter it, head to the back room to find the broken key part.

In South Vale, find Big Jay’s Diner on Neely St. Next to it is the Pet Center, and when you enter it, head to the back room to find the broken key part. Broken Key Part 2: Also in South Vale, when you leave the Baldwin Mansion, you be on Katz St. Look for a house that has a gate with a bone on it. Go through the gate and find the dog house. Inside is the broken key part.

Combine the parts to create a Dog Key. Now, we can go to Lakeview Hotel and use the key on the Observational Room door. The ending will automatically unlock.

3 Faster Than Fog

No Time To Waste

Goal: Finish the game in under 10 hours

For your average speedrunner, this Silent Hill 2 achievement is nothing. There are plenty of players, however, who prefer the slower approach or maybe find themselves dying one too many times. In that case, this achievement might give you a bit of trouble.

For obvious reasons, don’t attempt this on your first run of the game. Once you go through the game once or twice, you should start to memorize combinations, how to solve puzzles, etc. This will help you tremendously with snagging this achievement. Beyond that, you can lower the difficulty so enemies are easy to mow through or even sneak by. And don’t forget to skip the cutscenes as they will eat up time.

2 Vicious Circle

Focus on Maria

Goal: Reach the “Maria” ending

Seems simple enough, doesn’t it? In fact, you can even get it on your first playthrough. But at the same time, the “Maria” ending has numerous little flags that can ruin you and push you toward one of the other endings , especially the common “Leave” ending.

There’s a chance you may need a dedicated playthrough for this one. You’ll want to talk to Maria at every opportunity you get. Be sure she doesn’t get hurt. Honestly, don’t even bump into her yourself. You don’t want to do anything that will pour those invisible points into one of the other endings. Below are a few more tips you can keep in mind that should help you nail this achievement:

Don’t inspect personal inventory items (Angela’s Knife, Photo of Mary, Mary’s Letter)

Lakeview Hotel: With the Mirror Puzzle, place the Ripe Apple down

Go through the door you place the Scarlet Egg into at the end of the game

Run through the hallway after the Dual Pyramid Head battle to skip the rest of Mary’s dialogue

1 As Close As You Like

No Ranged Weapons Allowed

Goal: Finish the game without killing enemies using ranged weapons

It’s always a thrill to challenge your way of playing, and thankfully, Silent Hill 2 remake has an achievement up for grabs for doing it. This one removes useful ranged weapons like Rifles and leaves you with just the melee gear. It can be tough on bosses, but it’s feasible.

For starters, consider tackling this on NG+. Yes, it is possible on a standard playthrough as we have a few great melee weapons. You can even scale down the difficulty, but why do that when you can just snag the Chainsaw in NG+? It’s an exclusive weapon for that mode and it beautifully decimates enemies.