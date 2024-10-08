Silent Hill 2 has been remade, and the remake changes so many aspects to ensure that returning fans will not be able to rely on their memory or guides for the original game. Despite the opening few minutes appearing to be a very faithful remake of the original, the game doesn't waste any time making the fact known that changes have been made.

The first puzzle James encounters is before he enters Silent Hill. In fact, it is actually the puzzle James needs to solve in order to enter the fog-covered titular town. This is one of the simplest puzzles in the game, but serves as a warning to both James and the player: this is no longer the town seen in your restless dreams.

Key To The City

When James reaches the bottom of the winding road leading to Silent Hill, he is greeted by a locked door. As a fan of the original Silent Hill 2, this was a perplexing development. Initially, James could just walk into town after continuing on after his encounter with Angela in the cemetery, so this was the first sign that it is a very different game than the original version. Surveying his surroundings, the door says AUTO PARTS with an arrow pointing left.

There is an opening in the fence near to the left with the Auto Parts store, which seems like a likely source for the solution. But like most of Silent Hill, the front door is locked, so James needs to figure out another way to get inside. The people of Silent Hill are concerned enough about their safety to lock the doors, but are absent-minded when it comes to securing windows. If James walks around to the left of the store, he will see there is an open window that is just the perfect size for James to fit through.

Rustling Around in the Dark

Inside the building it is dark, save for a lamp on a desk that just happened to be left on. The light is like a beacon of hope, drawing James to it like a moth. In the desk drawer there is a key, which is what James needs to go about searching for Mary. Now that he is inside the building, James can simply walk to his right to the door and unlock it from the inside.

The urge to explore every building will probably kick in, but checking around the building for other items of use is fruitless, the only thing of value here is the key. Go back outside, walk through the fence to the locked door leading into town and now James can continue his search for Mary.