2024's Silent Hill 2 Remake has a ton of puzzles to solve, and one of the first that you'll encounter is the Jukebox at Neely's Bar.

Related Review: Silent Hill 2 Remake Return to Silent Hill to solve the mystery of a letter from the deceased in this remake of the celebrated survival horror classic

In order to use the Jukebox and progress further in the story, you will need to find and collect a coin, a button, and the other half of a broken record. It's possible that you've already acquired some of the items, as they do not need to be found in order.

Warning: There will be spoilers for the first area of Silent Hill 2 ahead

Find the Neely's Bar Coin

Close

First, head to the Texan Grill on the east side of town. It's located next to a large wall blocking the street, and should be accessible via broken window or door. Inside the restaurant, go to the cash register and interact with it. Turn the key at the top right, then press the Cash button on the bottom right to open the drawer and receive the coin.

Find the Broken Vinyl Record and Glue

Close

Next, head to the Groovy Music store on the north side of town. Inside, there will be two enemies you will have to defeat, then look to the back of the store for windows that look into a listening room. Smash the windows, then head to the table in the center to receive the Broken Vinyl Record and the Vinyl Glue. There will also be a note pointing you in the direction of Neely's Bar.

Find the Jukebox Button