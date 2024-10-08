2024's Silent Hill 2 Remake has a ton of puzzles to solve, and one of the harder riddles that you'll encounter is the safe at the Jack's Inn Motel.

Behind the front desk in the lobby, there's a small safe containing the key to the back gate, halting your progress until it's opened. The safe requires a four-number code to unlock it, which can be found by exploring the motel rooms.

Finding the Notes

In the front desk room of the motel, you'll see a corkboard on the wall behind the desk. Grab the note from it, then follow the clue to Room 107 upstairs. Room 107's door will be blocked, so enter Room 108 and smash the crumbling wall that separates the two rooms. Inside Room 107, there will be a desk by the window, on top of which is a letter with a hidden riddle.

Cracking the Code

On the letter, there are a few select words written in full capitalization. The words read "ALL ROOMS MULTIPLY ROOMS UPSTAIRS TIMES THIRTY-THREE ADD FIVE," which is a math equation. There are a total number of eight hotel rooms, and two hotel rooms upstairs, so the final equation will be 8 x 2 x 33 + 5 = 533. Because the safe requires four digits, simply type in the code 0533 to open the safe under the front desk.

Using the Key

Take the Gate Key that is found inside the safe, then head back out to the parking lot. Go to the opposite side of the first set of rooms, and go around the corner to find the locked gate. Interact with the lock and use the Gate Key to unlock it, completing the puzzle.