There are a few major boss battles in Silent Hill 2's 2024 remake, the first of which is a one-on-one battle against the game's iconic villain Pyramid Head in the basement of the Bluecreek Apartments.

Touting a huge bulletproof mask and a gargantuan sword, Pyramid Head can be a tough match. There are strategies to employ against the beastly murderer, which overall focus on using dodges and handgun attacks against them.

Related Silent Hill 2: How to Solve the Jukebox Puzzle How to find and repair the broken Jukebox in Neely's Bar, and unlock the door behind the counter!

Avoiding Attacks

There are a few different possible forms of attack that Pyramid Head will come at you with. Thankfully, it's possible to dodge or evade all of them if you time your movement right.

Grab Attack

When you see Pyramid Head raise an empty hand and begin approaching you, get ready to dodge. This is the first part of his grapple attack, which will grab you by the throat and lift you into the air upon success. It will then trigger a button-mashing prompt to escape, draining your health the longer it takes you to get your presses in. Dodge this attack or just run in a different direction.

Swing Attack

Pyramid Head swings his sword in a circle around him, damaging all nearby boxes and widowers. The only way to dodge this one is to dodge in the direction away from Pyramid Head (or run fast enough to not be within range by the time he swings).

Downward Strike

The main move that Pyramid Head uses is a vertical swing of his sword, striking downwards in front of him. Dodging this one is easy once you get the timing down, because any direction should get you out of the damage area. We recommend dodging past him, leaving you open for attacks against him from behind.

Dealing Damage

Close

To defeat Pyramid Head, first make sure you have plenty of Handgun ammo. There is plenty of ammo scattered around the room, sitting on top of different wooden crates and ledges. Sprint when you move around the room to create distance between you and Pyramid Head, which you can use to pick up ammo or prepare for his attacks.

Pyramid Head's weak spot is his back, which is vulnerable to bullets. When Pyramid Head comes at you with the Downward Strike attack, dodge behind him and get an angle on him. Fire at his exposed back with your handgun, which will stun him in place if done correctly (thunder will begin rumbling, and he will stand up straight when you succeed).

Continue shooting at his back until he turns back around and begins his next phase of attacks. He will begin using more moves against you (Grab Attacks and Swings) which you will need to dodge. Always be working to get behind him, so that you can get a chance to shoot him in the back.

The boss fight ends by dealing enough damage to Pyramid Head, leading him to walk towards the large doors and exit through them in a cutscene. He will not reappear for another stage of the boss fight.

Next Silent Hill 2: Wood Side Apartments Coin Box Puzzle Guide The coin box puzzle has become more involved in the remake of Silent Hill 2. This guide will get James through it.