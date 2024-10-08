Trying to solve puzzles from various environmental clues is a common occurrence in Silent Hill 2. It's also common that James ends up with miscellaneous items that seem useless at the time, which end up being essential later on. This is the case with the Apple Handle James breaks off of a door in Wood Side Apartments. Why he decides to keep it seems pretty random, but like most acquired items, having it pays off later.

Part of the appeal of Silent Hill 2 is how the puzzle clues are often hidden in plain sight, and exploration can lead to their solution. Of course, sometimes doing so can feel tedious, and that is why guides exist. It should be noted this guide was done on normal puzzle difficulty. In the original Silent Hill 2, puzzles changed based on puzzle difficulty. The hope is that even if the solution is different on the easier or harder difficulty settings, the solution can still be ascertained by following the steps in this guide and by making changes to the details where appropriate.

Related Review: Silent Hill 2 Remake Return to Silent Hill to solve the mystery of a letter from the deceased in this remake of the celebrated survival horror classic

The Writing On The Wall

When James enters apartment 206, there is a dresser that is missing a handle. The Apple Handle fits, and he can open the door to see into the next room. It looks a lot more bizarre than the standard apartments he has been entering, so it is only natural that he decides to go into the room. So the sensible thing is to get on the left side of the dresser and push it, revealing a hidden entrance to the room.

In the room there is a safe locked with a combination lock and no visible clues. The dark walls are covered with all kinds of nonsense. This seems like a bad place to be. After searching the room, James sees this written on the wall: "Right where the rooftops pierce through the night. Left are the homebound footprints with no owner in sight. But has he found home, oh, please pray tell. Or a river of memories leading right to his hell." This may seem like nonsense at first glance, but it is really the clues to cracking the safe, Right Left Right. Now it's a matter of looking around the room and making sense of the clues.

Close

Picture Tell a Thousand Words

The wall designs are pretty busy, but looking around will reveal certain pictures with numbers. A picture of a house has 13 on the roof, another house has footprints in front of it, with the number 7. The drawing of the river is a bit abstract, but the 11 is less ambiguous than the drawing. Go to the safe and try right 13, left 7 and right 11.

Close

The safe pops open, giving James its contents. One item is the Man Coin, which will be useful in another puzzle coming up. The other is a steel key, which allows James to leave this apartment.