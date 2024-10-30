Key Takeaways Midnight Ghost Hunt offers a paranormal twist with ghost hunters vs. ghosts in a hide-and-seek game.

Inside the Backrooms ramps up frights with endless puzzles and jump scares.

Sign of Silence broadens the setting to an open area, focusing on stealth to escape monsters.

If you want fright and fun with friends, Phasmophobia offers the best blend of horror, mystery, and laughs. Up to four people can brave different houses, schools, etc. to investigate hauntings and hope you all survive. But Phasmophobia isn't the only way you can get your spooky kicks in with friends.

Related 7 Best Horror Games To Play in the Dark Could I get some more nighttime with my horror game, please?

Some incredible horror-based co-op games drive home the scare factor. Others might focus more on escaping a place over solving a mystery. But if you and your friends are looking to explore something similar but new, these horror games should give you plenty of exciting scares.

The games below, though numbered, aren't a ranking as they all have different traits that would appeal to fans of Phasmophobia.

10 Midnight Ghost Hunt

Hunt or Be Hunted

Multiplayer PvP Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Released March 31, 2022 Developer Vaulted Sky Games Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing OpenCritic Rating Strong

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | PvP 4v4 | 8 players max

With Midnight Ghost Hunt, we keep the paranormal activity that Phasmophobia offers, but there's a spin to it. You play with a group of friends, but you'll either be the ghost hunters or the ghosts.

It's like a horror hide-and-seek game. Ghosts can turn into objects to hide, but once midnight hits, they fight back.

9 Inside the Backrooms

An Endless and Deadly Puzzle

Horror Puzzle Systems Released June 20, 2022 Developer MrFatcat Publisher MrFatcat, Dropsiick

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | 4 players max

Inside the Backrooms is a go-to horror experience when you want even more frights than Phasmophobia. Take care as each level can offer new puzzles and scares.

Related 8 Horror Games Where Running and Hiding Are Your Only Options What if fighting doesn’t work? What if all you can do is run, hide and pray that you make it out alive?

There are plenty of jump scares. And there's even a chance that on some levels, the friend running toward you may not actually be your friend. Shapeshifting is a thing, you know?

8 Sign of Silence

Escape by Any Means

Developer Renderise Release Date October 1, 2020 Platform PC

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | 4 players max

Sign of Silence takes steps away from Phasmophobia as it occurs in a wide-open area rather than narrowed down to a specific location. Your main purpose is to find a way to escape. And there are several routes you can take.

Just be quiet though. Any little sound can attract the monster ; before you know it, you can be dragged underground or killed.

7 Devour

Stop a Cult and an Evil Entity

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Released January 28, 2021 Developer Joe Fender, Luke Fanning Publisher Straight Back Games

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | 4 players max

Devour is a creepy co-op horror survival game where you must deal with an evil spirit and ​​​​​​possessed cultists. You must gather ritual items, and not all are willing to go with you. Play along with a group of friends and get chased and scared together.

But be sure you resolve things quickly. The game's difficulty increases the longer you play, which means faster and more insistent cultists coming after you.

6 Folklore Hunter

Hunt Down Mythological Beasts

Developer Liquid Donkey Games Release Date February 24, 2020 Platform PC

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | Player count unlimited

Let's step away from the paranormal and check out mythological creatures. In Folklore Hunter, you set out to hunt down these cryptids using several weapons and tools.

What's so exciting about it is that there's (so far) an unlimited number of friends you can play with. You can have an incredibly large lobby or keep things more contained with a handful of hunters.

5 Labyrinthine

Stick Together or Get Lost in the Maze

Horror Puzzle Virtual Reality Systems Released August 18, 2023 Developer(s) Valko Game Studios Publisher(s) Valko Game Studios

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | 4 players max

Labyrinthine offers the cooperative experience of Phasmophobia but in a new light. It's a puzzle more than anything else, one that's not always easy to solve when you have sinister horrors waiting in the dark. You can follow along with the story mode or opt for the case files that give randomly generated maps to explore.

With dozens of unique monsters, exploring the maze is even more frightening. But you can discover plenty of helpful items to help you and your friends solve this mystery and live to investigate another day.

4 The Blackout Club

Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 69/100 Critics Recommend: 37% Released October 30, 2018 Developer(s) Question Publisher(s) Question OpenCritic Rating Fair

Gameplay: Drop in/out multiplayer | 4 players max

Although it doesn't have as big of a player base as it did when released years ago, The Blackout Club is still a great horror game to jump into. Located in a beautifully haunting suburban environment, you play as a teen out to discover the truth behind the strange mystery plaguing your town.

With procedurally-generated missions, you get to experience something new each time you get into the game. Plus, you can customize your character, and you're free to explore. Just watch out for The Shape if it appears. Closing your eyes is the only way to see this creature.

3 White Noise 2

Devour Your Friends

Developer Milkstone Studios Release Date April 7, 2017 Platform PC | Xbox

Gameplay: Asymmetrical 4vs1 | 5 players max

White Noise 2 offers an investigative take on Phasmophobia, but the big difference is that you can play the creature's role. Ever wanted to hunt down your friends? Now's the time to do it.

Different characters offer unique ways of playing, so everyone in the party can serve a specific role. Some are great at stealth and sneaking around, while others are ideal for exploring and finding items. Or play however you like and let chaos and madness take over.

2 Pacify

Can You Calm an Evil Spirit?

Survival Horror Systems Released February 22, 2019 Developer Shawn Hitchcock Publisher SKH Apps

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | PvP mode | 4 players max

Pacify is one of the best games to play if you love Phasmophobia. You're a paranormal investigator tasked with discovering proof of supernatural activity. There are four different missions and three ways to play. You can and work together, tackle PvP mode to compete against each other, or do it all as a lone wolf.

Pacify's versatility makes it a fun one to revisit. Most of the missions offer more silly horror than anything terrifying, but that's one of the main joys of this game.

1 Demonologist

Get Your Exorcism Gear Ready

Developer Clock Wizard Games Release Date September 25, 2023 Platform PC

Gameplay: Co-op multiplayer | 4 players max

If you need a new exorcism kick, Demonologist has you covered. First off: it's a beautiful game. The quality graphics certainly up the scare factor. From there, the gameplay is just as exciting as Phasmophobia. The game can even react to your mic as saying certain words can activate things like secret doors.

As for the scares, they keep coming. It's jump-scare central in Demonologist, especially as the events are randomized. Customization is great too as you can choose various fits for your character and even show off achievements in your safe house.