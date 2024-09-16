There’s no stopping the skills your Sims can learn or the activities they can partake in, especially if you utilize mods. But if you want to tackle the joys of gardening in The Sims 4, you’ll need the best fertilizer if you want the highest quality plants. You can’t do it until you reach Level 3 in Gardening, however, so practice makes perfect in this case.

Related Every Expansion Pack For The Sims 4, Ranked Brighten up the life of your Sims with these gameplay-changing expansion packs.

It’s very easy to fail at the whole gardening thing, coming away as a plant killer rather than someone with a green thumb. And we don’t need to waste money bringing in a professional, do we? Not when you choose these incredibly useful fertilizers that will help anything you plant in your garden grow and thrive.

Some of these fertilizers are only available if you purchase game packs or expansion packs. However, others are available if you only have the base game.

5 Fungal Infusion

A Fungus Comes in Handy

Who knew how helpful fungi could be when fertilizing plants? Well, The Sims 4 will show you just how much, but only if you have the Outdoor Retreat game pack. It’s remarkably potent and will help transform your garden into a lush world of greenery.

Not only do you need Outdoor Retreat, but you also need to befriend the Hermit. Head out to Granite Falls and into the Deep Woods to find him. He resides in a cave covered by branches. Once you find him, interact with him enough that he feels comfortable sharing the recipe. It’s an ambitious approach to gardening with the best fertilizer, but it’s fun nonetheless.

4 Horse Manure

A Smelly and Effective Solution

As long as you have The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can enjoy getting a steady supply of fertilizer for your gardening needs. Yes, it’s a dirty job. Your clean-freak Sims will not enjoy doing it. But it’s worth it.

The only catch: you need the right type of horse manure. If your horses are unhappy, they will leave behind “Poor Quality” manure. Very happy horses can instead leave “Normal” or “Outstanding” manure. To help your crops and plants become their very best, you always want to aim for the “Outstanding Quality.”

3 Bees and Insects

The Beauty of Nature

Stick to the outdoors when giving your plants a little extra love in The Sims 4 by using bees and insects. Burtie’s Bee Box is only available via the Seasons expansion pack, while the Insect Farm comes from the Eco Lifestyle expansion.

Setting up either one near your garden ensures that the bees or insects give a fertilizing boost to any nearby crops and plants. Even better: improve your relationship with the tiny fellas. This will eventually give you the option to ask them to pollinate the plants. It’s a charming and cute way to make good use of everything you have outdoors. Just prepare to get stung. A lot.

2 Other Plants

Use Plants to Help Plants

It’s a plant world we live in, so we might as well use them in any way we can. In The Sims 4, you can do that by turning some of your plants into fertilizer. The best is Growfruit, but it’s also extremely rare. If you can’t get it by purchasing rare seed packets, you can use the bb.showhiddenobjects cheat to find it in the buy menu.

Otherwise, plants like roses or Bird of Paradise (received from the Romance Festival) can work out too. You can only head to the Romance Festival with the City Living expansion, however. Roses are found within the base game though, so there’s no worry about buying anything extra to make use of them as fertilizer in The Sims 4.

1 Fish

Gather Your Reels

You can easily combine even more outdoor activities with your peaceful gardening in The Sims 4 by using fish as fertilizer. They’re not just good for eating anymore. Certain fish offer a high boost for plants and crops. Just take care in what you catch and use. It’s not the worth of the fish that matters the most here. Instead, it’s the freshness. So, refrigerate as soon as possible to ensure that their quality remains until you use them for fertilizing.

Obviously, if you want to bask in how useful fish are for your garden, you must gain the Fishing skill. Otherwise, you’ll just hang out with your reel catching absolutely nothing. Fishing is even more worthwhile if you catch high-quality ones that cost a lot. These are better for selling rather than using on your plants.

Below are some of my favorite fish to use that won’t feel like you’re simply throwing away simoleons.