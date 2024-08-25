Key Takeaways Ease your Simming experience with essential mods that enhance gameplay and customization options in The Sims 4.

As a decades-long Simmer, The Sims 4 isn't something I ever play without expansions or mods. The base game is enjoyable, but modding it adds more. Backed by a creative community, there are several mods for The Sims 4 that are waiting for you to install.

Change the way you build homes, add more personality traits, develop relationships, or even play with the day-to-day life of a Sim. The possibilities are endless. Still, I tracked down my favorite mods you should try for The Sims 4.

I didn’t include CAS mods for this countdown simply because there are too many to count. Instead, the mods here focus on gameplay and building. Also, there’s no ranking of these mods as I consider all of them equally important and fun.

15 UI Cheats Extension

Cheating Should Be Easy

Creator weerbesu Download Link UI Cheats Extension

Cheats are a way of life in The Sims 4. But rather than open a command prompt every time, you can install the UI Cheats Extension.

This mod for The Sims 4 lets you left or right-click the User Interface (UI) for various cheats. From Simoleons to career features, there are plenty of cheats ripe for the picking.

14 MC Command Center

Every Control At Your Fingertips

Creator deaderpool Download Link MC Command Center

One of the ultimate mods for players, the MC Command Center (MCCC) improves overall gameplay. Not only can you modify your own Sims, but you can use it to play around with NPCs or mod the neighborhoods.

With the massive amount of control you’re given, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. So, if you use this mod, take the time to go over each aspect before you start dabbling in anything.

13 More Columns In CAS

Creating A Sim Has Never Been Easier

Creator weerbesu Download Link More Columns in CAS

Need to improve the quality of life in The Sims 4? Well, the More Columns in CAS mod helps. It increases the view of the catalog panel in Create-a-Sim. Simple, yet you couldn't imagine life without it.

Choose from three versions: three columns, four columns, or five columns. Just remember to pick based on your monitor's resolution.

12 100 Base Game Traits

All The Personality Traits You Need

Creator Vicky Sims (chingyu1023) Download Link 100 Base Game Traits

One key aspect of The Sims 4 is creating distinct characters with traits and personalities. But there's only so much the base game offers. The 100 Base Game Traits mod adds more.

Abundant traits mean more freedom to design unique, complex, and exciting Sims. Such characteristics can open a realm of possibilities in roleplaying.

11 WonderfulWhims

Add Some Spice To Your Sims

Creator Turbodriver Download Link WonderfulWhims

There are quite a few … adult-centric mods for The Sims 4. However, WonderfulWhims is the tamest one to install when you want more realism, but not too much realism.

There are tweaks to relationships within the mod and additions to how pregnancy works. It also adds a unique attraction system that breathes more life into relationships.

If you're in the market for something even more adult, you can always check out WickedWhims by the same creator. That one isn't nearly as SFW as WonderfulWhims, so proceed with that in mind.

10 Better BuildBuy

Make Building As Easy As It Is Fun

Creator TwistedMexi Download Link Better BuildBuy

Much like the More Columns in CAS mod, the Better BuildBuy mod makes life easier. At least it does for the build session. For one thing, it organizes everything in build mode in a clean style, allowing you to search for items by specifics like color.

The mod also grants access to unseen items or ones you can't purchase. So, build the lot of your dreams without limitations.

9 Genetic Rewards Mod

Inherit More Than Looks

Creator Vicky Sims (chingyu1023) Download Link Genetic Rewards Mod

Have you ever expanded your family in The Sims 4 only to see that the kids may resemble their parents, but they act nothing like them? The Genetic Rewards Mod ensures that won't happen. They'll inherit some personality traits alongside physical ones.

The mod allows children to better mirror their parents, much like in the real world. Plus, you can even see a fun mixture with occult Sims.

8 Expanded Mermaids

There’s No Little Mermaid Here

Creator SpinningPlumbobs Download Link Expanded Mermaids 2.0

This mod goes out to Simmers who love playing with mermaids. It adds numerous new interactions to make these mythical creatures more of a delight.

There are perks, a deep dive into mythology, and even the ability to learn sorcery as a mermaid. This also adds other aquatic creatures into the mix like kelpies.

7 Go To School

More Engaging Child Sims

Creator zerbu Download Link Go To School

High School Years brought an interesting new playstyle by allowing us to follow and control our teens at school. Yet children are still left in the dust. Well, no more will that happen.

The Go To School mod is your chance to control your child while at school. You’ll be asked if you want to follow your child to school much like with the teens. While there, they have daily activities and even field trips to enjoy.

6 Slice Of Life

Add A Layer Of Realism To Your Sims

Creator KawaiiStacie Download Link Slice of Life

Bring the real world into your Sims’ lives with the Slice of Life mod. It’s such a fun way to make the characters feel more alive. The mod comes with a health feature that allows your Sims to get sick (e.g. the flu, common cold) and take medicine to treat it.

There are other realistic interactions like going through skincare routines, changing your hair and makeup, and more. The mod seems simple, but it’s the little things that can truly enhance gameplay on a larger scale.

5 Realistic Childbirth

A Vivid Dive Into Pregnancy

Creator PandaSama Download Link Realistic Childbirth

Giving birth in The Sims 4 is quite an interesting endeavor, but it all happens so fast. It’s like a blink-and-you-miss-it situation. But with the Realistic Childbirth mod, you have far more interaction.

Plan for a C-section, have a natural birth, get an epidural, and more. There are even labor induction features to make it feel like your Sim is being put through the paces.

4 Meaningful Stories

Every Life Event Has Meaning

Creator roBurky Download Link Meaningful Stories

Designing your Sims with distinct personalities means little if they don’t react to the world around them. And we’re not just talking about relationships. The Meaningful Stories mod makes everything have meaning.

Missed your child’s birthday? Well, they’ll feel that, and not in a good way. Anything that happens in your Sims’ lives will have an impact big and small.

3 Relationship & Pregnancy Overhaul Mod

A Realistic Take On Love And Family

Creator Lumpinou Download Link Relationship & Pregnancy Overhaul

If you're looking for a way to mod the overall approach to relationships, love, and family in The Sims 4, then you need the Relationship & Pregnancy Overhaul Mod. It's not just a single mod though. There are several packed into one.

Download them all or pick and choose. You can get exactly what you want here. Some features give your family different reactions to a pregnancy. Others bring STDs into the game. There's jealousy, infidelity, fertility treatment, and more.

2 Dynamic Teen Life

Those Formative Teenage Years

Creator a.deep.indigo Download Link Dynamic Teen Life

Teen Sims can't be left out of the fun. The Dynamic Teen Life mod is the perfect mod to give them more agency in The Sims 4. It can give them social groups you'd usually see in a high school setting, plus several other features.

Their dating life is expanded. There’s also more room for your teens to have fun both inside and outside the classroom.

1 Have Some Personality Please

Better Interactions Across The Board

Creator PolarBearSims Download Link Have Some Personality Please!

Bring more personality to your Sims, NPCs, and even your pets with the Have Some Personality Please mod. There’s more autonomy thanks to this mod, freeing your Sims to behave more like regular people.

They’ll chat about things they actually like, and they base their conversations around how they feel about each other. They can choose to be nice or be mean based on the relationship level.