The Sims has been re-released to celebrate the franchise's birthday, but the first game is old enough that many players might've never had the chance to play it. Features and the way various systems work in the first game can feel unfamiliar if you're used to games like The Sims 4, which is more polished, has more options, and is generally easier than the original version of the game.

Luckily, there are ways included in The Sims to make it easier to keep your Sims' needs raised so that they stay in a good mood. Pets, for example, can help with some tasks and raise social bars for Sims.

How to Adopt a Pet

You have two primary ways to adopt a pet in The Sims. First, you can travel to Old Town and go to 70 Elm Street, where you'll find a store called Pet Paradise. There, you can adopt a cat or dog for 399 Simoleons. You get to pick the gender of your pet and the breed, but the actual appearance will be randomized. Then, you want to pick up a collar, which can be found at The Collar Purple for dogs and Canine Collar Contraption for cats.

Alternatively, you can adopt stray dogs and cats by raising your relationship with them when they visit your household lot. When you have a high enough relationship with a stray animal, the "Adopt" option will come up when you interact with that animal.

Taking Care of Pets

Similar to babies, you can't see the needs of pets. So, the best way to keep them happy is through making sure that they have food and giving them attention regularly. You also want to train your pets. Dogs can be trained so that they're housebroken, and you can train them to bring in the newspaper. Cats can be trained to hunt, and it'll result in them chasing away rodents from the lot and protecting garden plots.

Since the social need is one of the hardest to keep filled in The Sims, especially for a Sim living alone, pets are a great way to help fill that need, providing unwavering companionship to the Sims of their household. Also, pets aren't as tough to take care of as Sims are, so they can be a cute and refreshing addition to any household in The Sims.