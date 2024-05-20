Key Takeaways Jason Voorhees teased for MultiVersus roster in new trailer alongside The Joker. Excitement builds for new characters.

Warner Bros' massive villain library hints at more antagonists like Voldemort, Lex Luthor, and Saruman joining the game.

More teases for characters like The Powerpuff Girls, Animaniacs, and Dexter's Laboratory in upcoming MultiVersus updates.

Friday The 13th villain Jason Voorhees is joining the MultiVersus roster, according to a new trailer from publisher WB Games. DC antagonist The Joker receives his assistance towards the end of the trailer.

Hee hee hoo hoo, Jason Voorhees has been teased as a new character for the platform fighter MultiVersus. No gameplay has been shown, but his appearance was showcased as a battle began between the heroes and villains. The Matrix's Agent Smith, also joins the Clown Prince of Crime's side in battle. While sitting on the Iron Throne with a crowbar in his hand, The Joker says, "I usually work alone, but for you, I'll make an exception."

More antagonists may have been teased for the game as four more portals appeared within the trailer's conclusion. It will be interesting to see who the developer Player First Games will select for the roster. Warner Bros' library is massive with possible inclusions like Harry Potter's Voldemort, DC's Lex Luthor, The Lord of the Ring's Saruman, and many more on the table.

As of the time of writing, no release dates have been given for either Jason Voorhees or Agent Smith for MultiVersus. Recent speculation by YouTuber PapaGenos makes us believe that the Friday the 13th villain takes the last slot for MultiVersus' launch as his name fits within a showcased roster image with blanks in it.

The Powerpuff Girls in MultiVersus seems way more possible now with this tease.

Other MultiVersus Characters Have Been Teased

WB Games and Player First Games have been going all out with their marketing over the past few weeks. Last week, the Joker's gameplay trailer teased The Powerpuff Girls on the Batcomputer. To some fans' dismay, they were not showcased during the launch trailer. They'll likely be characters later on in development. Additionally, Dexter's Laboratory will be a stage, leading to the idea that the boy scientist could join the roster.

This week's launch trailer also hints that the Animaniacs may be involved as characters, as balloons for Pinky & The Brain emerge in the background at the beginning of the video. The Warner Bros. Water Tower, which these cartoon characters are synonymous with during the intro of their show, is also shown during the introductory battle between Bugs and Finn.

WB Games has confirmed that a joke character will be joining the likes of The Joker and likely Jason Voorhees on May 28: the Banana Guard. Using a spear, this side character from the Adventure Time series will be battling Wonder Woman, The Iron Giant, and Shaggy in a comedic fashion.