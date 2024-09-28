Last year saw the release of Slay the Princess, a simple yet deep visual novel/horror game from Black Tabby Games. It was possibly one of that year's most anticipated indie titles, and ended up being lauded upon release with praise from both fans and critics alike to the point where it wound up getting an average score of 91 over on OpenCritic, officially making it one of the year's highest-rated games. On its own, it would still be an incredibly captivating game, and yet Black Tabby Games and publishers Serenity Forge still aren't done with it yet, as it was announced earlier this year that Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut would arrive later this year, delivering a good chunk of new content and officially marking the game's release for consoles. And now, appropriately enough given the season, it has an October release date, as revealed in the trailer below.

It Should Be Easy, Right?

Slay the Princess begins with a simple story: You're in the woods, you have to go to a cabin, and there you find a knife and a door leading to a basement, with a voice giving you one goal: Slay the princess locked down there. Why, exactly? Well, you're told that it will prevent her from getting out and ending the world. How does that happen, exactly? Well, without spoiling too much, let's just say that depending on choices, you may not survive to see what happens. And no matter the outcome, you still find yourself back again on the same path to the cabin, but now accompanied by additional voices, and the nagging feeling that something is different this time around...especially with the princess.

Actually, having already played the original version of the game, this writer recommends that if you haven't played Slay the Princess already, then you should go into The Pristine Cut completely blind, as it contains a lot of clever writing and impressive twists and turns in how it delivers its narrative, drawing comparisons to the likes of The Stanley Parable. If you have played the game, though, then you'll be happy to learn that The Pristine Cut adds three new routes, three new princesses, expansions for three other princesses, a whole new ending to earn, tons more art and dialogue, and a gallery. It's estimated that this expands the game by about thirty-five percent, providing enough of a reason to revisit the game again. You'll also be happy to know that if you already own the PC version, The Pristine Cut will arrive as a free update.

Collectors will also be happy to learn that Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut will be available in physical form as well for the Switch and PS5, complete with a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition, the latter featuring such goodies as a statue, a standee, pins, postcards, and more, with both available through retailers for Serenity Forge's official site...that said, before we post a link to the site, it should be mentioned that the Collector's Edition does have an item that is potentially a major spoiler, so fair warning in advance. Now with that said, you can pre-order a physical copy at the link here. But regardless of what version you go with, Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut will arrive for all major platforms on October 24, when we'll see just how much more deep things get with this divide into madness caused by potential regicide...