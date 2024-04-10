Key Takeaways The world premiere announcement of Slay the Spire 2 at Triple I Initiative excites with new characters, mechanics, and enemies.

Slay the Spire 2 promises an ever-changing spire, new cards, and bosses to challenge players, all rebuilt with improved visuals and moddability.

Anticipate Slay the Spire 2's early access release in 2025.

During the Triple I Initiative, the show kicked off with a bang with a world premiere announcement from Mega Crit Games - Slay the Spire 2. The Slay the Spire 2 announcement showed off a short trailer teasing the newly announced game, which inspired many deckbuilders to follow it.

During the trailer, we see a Silent-like character coming, alongside two other characters. One of them, the necrobinder is entirely new in Slay The Spire 2, and is a lich who makes use of her left hand Osty in combat. Alongside this was the reveal of the true villain from the first game, who appears to be returning with an ominous bit of foreshadowing. The game is set to take place 1000 years after the first, and presumably, the work you've done is no longer holding back the terrible creature beneath the Spire, the heart of darkness you fought so hard to handle.

On their steam page, Mega Crit Games promises that Slay the Spire 2 will feature an ever-changing spire, along with all new cards, mechanics, and characters. Bosses will cap each Act much like in the first game, serving as a test of sorts if you've succeeded in preparing for the next floor.

Much of the game remains a mystery, but new ways to play are promised, as is the fact that Slay the Spire 2 was rebuilt from the ground up, with all new visuals, a new engine, modern features, and improved moddability. Given that the first game had ambitious mods already like Downpour, even further moddability would potentially unleash true insanity for the fandom.

When will Slay The Spire 2 Release?

Slay The Spire 2 will release in early access in 2025, much like how the first game released first in early access on Steam in 2025. It is coming to early access because Mega Crit Games feels that the first game was significantly improved by the community, and the players' creativity inspires them. You can add it to your wishlist now if you want to be notified when the game goes live, or also follow it to get more updates as they happen.

As for other games showcased during the Triple I initiative, you can check out the sale they have going on Steam, GOG, and Humble to further increase your backlog with games that you need to get to.