Those pesky teens just never learn, walking through life with the air of indestructible immortality like they've got it all figured out and nothing bad will ever happen to them. Skullface has a very different perspective on their youthful bravado, that they're all just fragile meat and bone, able to be twisted and beaten into whatever shape takes his psychopathic fancy at the time of the kill. Viewed in that way Skullface is practically an artist, albeit one whose canvas is the splattered bodies of those obnoxious teenagers who keep showing up at the most murdery summer camp in the world. You'd think they'd have learned to stay away after the first game, but now Slayaway Camp 2 is available and the slasher carnage has only just begun.

The Smart Slasher Leaves No Victim Behind

The original Slayaway Camp was basically a form of murder-sokoban, where you got to play as Skullface going on a killing spree, except instead of being a character action game it's pure bloody puzzling goodness. Each level is laid out on a grid with Skullface able to move one square at a time, and the victims all hang around until they get eviscerated or scared enough to run. Having a giant skull-masked killer standing next to them is enough to make them bolt, but seeing as they can only run directly away, not to the left or right, with a bit of simple planning it's fairly easy to herd them where they need to go. It doesn't help, though, that the level isn't walled in, and if they go off-screen that counts as a failure due to escape. Skullface is nothing if not thorough and will leave no potential victim un-slashed.

Slayaway Camp 2 is more of the same, but seeing as the first kept throwing in new wrinkles, gameplay twists, and level elements that just means there's even more new puzzle-toys to take into account. Crate puzzles take the game even closer to its sokoban influences, but the crates also set off mines, float on water to create new paths, block teenagers from running, and in a pinch can even be used to squish them. Not only that, the victims only notice Skullface when he's a square away so when every direction on the approach gives them a path to run off-screen, a crate-squish is a guaranteed way to prevent their escape. Lawnmowers, rolling boulders, zombies, and a host of new monsters and slashers with special abilities to play as turn each level into a blood-soaked killing field, albeit a cheerfully cute one.

Gory as it is, though, Slayaway Camp 2 is a puzzle game at its core, and it doesn't hold back on making the player think to earn their kills. Every element can have multiple uses, positioning the victims to die either directly by Skullface's hand or as a result of their terror-fueled bad decisions. Shaking a tree to startle a camper so they run straight into a fire, which scares the one who'd been standing beside it so they run into the lake and drown, it's almost like these kids have a death-wish. The carnage and puzzling work bizarrely well together, though, and being able to instantly rewind every move all the way back to the level's start means you can experiment as needed to test ideas without needing to worry about failure.

Slayaway Camp 2 was originally released last year as the Netflix original game Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill. The Steam version that released today drops the direct Netflix reference but the theme of Skullface and crew being stuck in a digital video distribution portal and slashing their way out doesn't leave a lot of doubt as to where the game came from, although if it doesn't get canceled after two seasons ending on a cliffhanger maybe it's not so Netflix after all.