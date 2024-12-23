Slime Rancher 2's new Into the Labyrinth update has brought with it a huge influx of content. Featuring new slimes, new puzzles, and some fairly tough platforming challenges, Monomi Park has given players plenty to dive into and a variety of rewards to make it worth their while. At the same time, the new Grey Labyrinth area added to the game can be understandably daunting for the unprepared.

If you want to avoid needing to spend so much time collecting the right plorts and solving some of the update's trickier puzzles, this guide can help you get prepared.

Finding the New Area

The Grey Labyrinth is a mid- to late-game area, accessible from both the Ember Valley and Starlight Strand. The entrance through the Starlight Strand is arguably the more obvious of the two, with a large Flutter Gordo blocking the hole you must pass through to enter the Labyrinth. Behind the Gordo is a small breach in the gigantic Labyrinth wall, leaking rainbow light (the player cannot access the Grey Labyrinth through this breach, instead needing to go through the Gordo covering the hole). The Ember Valley entrance is blocked by a Boom Gordo, located in the western part of the area's more volcanic region.

Getting through these Gordos requires feeding them a significant amount of food, with the Boom Gordo requiring 50 meat and the Flutter Gordo needing 15 Moondew Nectar. Once beyond the Gordos, you will soon find you cannot progress further. Both entrances have a gate which will block your path until you solve the gate's light puzzle, which is impossible until you are given a recipe for the Radiant Projector through a Comms call with Viktor. This call should come around the time you encounter these puzzles, the next time you return to the Observatory.

Moondew Nectar can be a hassle to obtain, as it cannot be grown on your farm. Instead, you must look for the particular flowers it grows from around the Starlight Strand and wait until 5 PM, when nectar starts to emerge from these flowers. The flowers themselves are pretty easy to spot, as they are fairly large and often grow in pretty obvious spots, such as on top of statues and trees (although some do grow in subtler places).

The light puzzles themselves are fairly simple, although somewhat unintuitive, with both puzzles requiring two Radiant Projectors to solve. At each gate, you will see a device emitting a beam of light and an orb which must receive that light for the gate to open. To open the gate, place one Radiant Projector so that its back section touches the beam of light and so its beam projects that light to a more advantageous spot. You must then place another Radiant Projector so that it catches the redirected light and shoots it into that gate's orb, activating it. With some careful positioning, it is possible to do with two projectors, although you can bring more if you desire. Once the gate is open, recover your projectors; an opened gate won't close, and you will want them later.

With either of these gates open, you can now access a portal to the Grey Labyrinth. Both portals lead to different sections in the Labyrinth and you will want to enter from both entrances at some point, as they allow entry into parts of the Labyrinth otherwise inaccessible from the other entrance.

What to Bring

While the Grey Labyrinth isn't brutally difficult (this is still what many would define as a "cozy" game), it does have some puzzles that will require resources you likely wouldn't think to bring. You will also want certain upgrades to make sure the area is easier and safer to traverse. The following will help reduce the likelihood that you die or need to return to the Conservatory to resupply:

At least 150 Health

At least 150 Energy (with at least 200 Energy helping to better reduce how much waiting you'll need to do)

4+ Radiant Projectors (you will need at least 4 at once to solve all the area's light puzzles, but only 2 at once to actually enter the Labyrinth)

The first Jetpack upgrade

1+ Batty Plort (required on the Starlight Strand path of the Grey Labyrinth)

3+ Boom Plorts (required on both paths, 2 on the Ember Valley path and 1 on the Starlight Strand path)

1+ Angler Plort (required on the Starlight Strand path)

3+ Rock Plorts (required on both paths, 2 on the Ember Valley path and 1 on the Starlight Strand path)

In some cases, the slimes which generate the needed plorts for these paths will be present in the area. At the same time, it will reduce backtracking just to bring the needed plorts with you. Likewise, bringing a few extra of the necessary plorts will help in case you miss the holes you need to place these plorts, as you will likely be taking some shots while hovering.

Notable Puzzles and Traps

You will encounter several puzzles and obstacles as you explore the Grey Labyrinth, notably:

Plort Statues

The Labyrinth, like the rest of the game, has several doors which can only be associated by putting the correct plorts into the doors' associated statues. Some doors have multiple statues which must be filled before opening.

Radiant Projector Orbs

The Radiant Projector puzzles to enter the Labyrinth aren't the only ones in the area. One puzzle to get into a particularly large section of the Labyrinth requires illuminating two orbs at once, using a minimum of four projectors. Remember to pick up projectors once a puzzle is complete, so you don't need to keep building extras.

Jumping (and Hovering) Challenges

The Grey Labyrinth requires some significant platforming to traverse. If an area looks out of reach, it often isn't; keep an eye out for overhangs, pipes, geysers, platforms, and anything else that will push you upwards or allow you to recharge your energy for another hover.

Shadow Plort Receivers

The Grey Labyrinth has several barriers and treasures which can only be unlocked by launching enough Shadow Plorts into their receivers (some requiring multiple dozen to unlock). These come from Shadow Slimes, who cannot be captured but will drop their plorts when struck, similar to Gold Slimes. These plorts are much easier to farm in the Ember Valley path of the Grey Labyrinth, as the other areas have more places where the slimes and plorts can drop that will cause them to go to waste (and where you can fall while chasing them).

Frequent Feral Slimes and Tarrs

The Grey Labyrinth has several precarious spots where Feral Slimes will attack, often near ledges that could result in a fall if you aren't careful. There are also many spots where diverse groups of slimes spawn around food, which can result in Largo Slimes eating the wrong plorts, creating Tarrs (which then end up creating even more Tarrs).

Prismatic Disruptions

Prismatic Disruptions are unique, beautiful, and somewhat dangerous events which only occur in the Grey Labyrinth. An affected area will glow with prismatic light and all food sources in the area (although not in your inventory) will become unstable. Additionally, walls of fiery light will appear, damaging you if you touch them (perhaps hurting the game's ability to contend with some of its coziest competitors).

If you feed unstable food to slimes, they will drop Unstable Plorts. These plorts can then be stabilized into Prisma Plorts by launching them through the golden rings of light spread around areas impacted by Disruptions or by walking through the large, mechanical stabilizer rings hidden around the area (which stabilize all plorts in your inventory). Both unstable food and unstable plorts will disappear if not stabilized fast enough.

Keeping Your Eyes Open

With the amount of content in the Grey Labyrinth, it's important to keep your eyes peeled (and if you love the process of exploring complex, new environments, there are some other games you ought to check out). This is especially true if you want to progress the story, as the mysterious Gigi has several holograms you can discover hidden around the Labyrinth where you can learn more about her, the island, and its problems. One of these holograms also gives you a recipe for the Disruption Detector, which can help alert you to when and where Prismatic Disruptions might occur.

