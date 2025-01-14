Slime Rancher 2's Powderfall Bluffs is an area that one can technically access fairly early in the game. However, it's also very well hidden and doesn't contain anything (as of writing) that is essential to progressing the story. This makes it easy to miss, which is a shame as it's an area with some beautiful sites to show, as well as some resources that only it can offer.

This guide is designed to help players find the guide and provide some advice on how to start properly exploring the area.

Finding Powderfall Bluffs

The entrance to Powderfall Bluffs is arguably the best hidden of all area entrances in Slime Rancher 2. It is within a cave behind a waterfall in the northern section of Ember Valley and, to reach this particular cave, you'll need the Jetpack upgrade. The jump into the cave isn't particularly difficult, but you may want to have 150+ Energy for safety (and to make exploring more convenient, once you arrive). There are also multiple waterfalls in the area; the image attached to this section shows where, in particular, the entrance to the cave is, but you'll quickly find it just by testing the waterfalls along the western part of this area.

Once in the cave, you'll soon come upon a circular lock on the floor with three Plort Statues keeping it secure. To open the lock and access the portal it hides, you must unlock these statues using a Boom Plort, Batty Plort, and Tabby Plort (all of which are available in the Ember Valley). Then, just jump into the hole you've unlocked, and you'll quickly find a portal to Powderfall Bluffs!

What to Look For

Powderfall Bluffs contains a number of useful resources that are only available here. Slime Fossils are one of the easiest resources to find, with their big rocky resource nodes fairly easy to find if you look along stone surfaces. The area also contains Perfect Snowflakes, which bubble out of vents that tend to be a bit precariously placed along walls that may require some hovering to effectively pull from. The hardest resource to find in the area is Sun Sap. These nodes grow on some trees in the area during the daytime and, during testing, were fairly rare. Other users also report this resource being a bit of a challenge to find; luckily, it also isn't used for very much, and you can get three for free in one of the area's Treasure Pods.

In terms of life, Powderfall Bluffs is mostly of interest for being the only area where you can capture Saber Slimes and Thundercluck Hens. You can also find a Saber Gordo here, who will explode if fed 30 Meat, unlocking a convenient portal back to Ember Valley. While not exclusive to the area, you can also find Hunter Slimes in this area, which are relatively rare, alongside many more common slimes, including Cotton, Crystal, and Puddle Slimes.

The Auroral Bridges

One of the more striking parts of Powderfall Bluffs are its Auroral Bridges. From the evening, starting around 19:00 and lasting until around 5:00, glimmering bridges of light will spawn all throughout the Bluffs, making many areas far easier to access than they'd be if you needed to hover over them. They also help signpost areas of interest, especially if you see a bridge reaching to an area that seems obscure or very distant. At least one bridge will allow you to get to a tiny, very distant island which houses a Treasure Pod that might otherwise seem impossible to reach.

During the day, these bridges disappear (which means you ought to practice caution if you're using them right up to the wire). While they can't be used to walk on during this time, they are still marked by glimmering light where they will later appear, meaning you can make a mental note of any that seem helpful or just track where they're intended to lead to help gauge if you can get to whatever treasures they might provide access to with some careful hovering.

Snowballs and Preparing for Disappointment

One final unique "resource" that can be found in Powderfall Bluffs are Snowballs, which can be pulled in seemingly unlimited quantities from small little piles of balled snow scattered around the map. While perhaps an interesting curiosity and required if you want to get every entry in your Slimepedia, these balls of snow don't actually do much. They aren't used to build anything and, as this is a singleplayer game, can't really be used to start a snowball fight in the way its item description might suggest.

Snowballs, mechanically speaking, are effectively just a form of water that you can carry outside your Water Tank. They can be used to combat Tarrs and serve the other purposes of Water, such as temporarily "disarming" the abilities of dangerous slimes. However, the reality is that Slime Rancher 2's Water Tank (time of writing) is used exclusively for Water and, even if another liquid or other special resource that it can contain is added, it will likely be a fairly late game resource. This means most players will just want to save the standard slot Snowballs take up and instead use Water for their dousing needs.

