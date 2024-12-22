An adorably colourful game, Slime Rancher is perfect for people who love collection and exploration games. There are so many gorgeous areas to discover, and an abundance of items to collect. Not to mention the cute slimes that roam around for you to find and bring back.

However, it can feel almost overwhelming at first, since there's just so much to do. It's easy to make mistakes, particularly when you're first starting out. However, I made the mistakes, so you don't have to! This handy list will give you all the tips and tricks you need to get started!

10 Plan Your Layout

When you first start playing, you may be eager to just build anything and everything... don't fall into that trap! Instead, have an idea in mind of what you want your ranch to look like. Consider keeping all the crops together for easy gathering. You should also think carefully about which slimes to place in which section. Certain slimes may need more consideration than others - for example, you don't want to place phosphor slimes outside.

Having a clear idea in mind will help you stay organized as you progress. You should also leave space for drones periodically around your ranch, as they'll be really useful when you unlock them.

9 Check for Requests

The Ranch Exchange is located near the entrance of your ranch, and can be an invaluable method of gaining hard-to-find resources. Various NPCs will offer trade requests here, and you can choose which ones to accept. These refresh daily, so think hard about which requests will be possible to fulfill.

Checking the Ranch Exchange daily will allow you to make the most of the resources on offer. You don't always have to accept the requests, as it may not always be worth the time gathering the resources.

Also, if you do decide to go for a request, prioritize it, and make sure to complete the trade before the time runs out.

8 Grow Your Own Food

Starting out, you'll have to explore the world to find food, but I'd recommend growing your own as early as you can. This way, you can save valuable time, and you'll always have the correct food on hand. There are three different types of food - fruit, veggies, and meat. Different slimes will have different preferences, so it's good to grow a range so that you're always prepared.

Slimes will have a favourite food that produces double the plorts, so if possible, it's always good to grow something preferred by the higher value slimes. You can grow veggies and fruit in a Garden, and breed Hens and Roostros in a Coop. With the Hens, it may be worth prioritizing the rarer breeds such as Stony Hens or Briar Hens, since Hen Hens are easier to find in the wild.

7 Always Carry Water

You won't initially be able to store water, so you'll need to purchase the Water Tank upgrade as soon as you get a chance. In Slime Rancher, most slimes are benevolent, but sometimes they can mutate into enemies called Tarr. These large black slimes will not only attack you, but they'll consume your other slimes, and they reproduce at a terrifying rate. Water is the easiest way to destroy them, so having some on hand is always key. You can find various ponds and springs throughout the Far, Far Range, so it's always good to stock up.

As well as fighting off the Tarr, it's also useful for temporarily extinguishing fire slimes. It can also be used to destroy the crystal spikes produced by crystal slimes, or to stop a boom slime from exploding. In short, it keeps you and your ranch as safe as possible!

6 Improve Your Jetpack

You can purchase a number of upgrades in Slime Rancher. I would recommend focusing primarily on your jetpack. Inventory slots are also very useful, but the jetpack should be the priority. This is because it lets you cover larger distances, and you might be able to access new areas. I'd also recommend revisiting locations frequently, as you may be able to discover new sections using your improved jetpack.

Once fully upgraded, the jetpack can have up to 250 energy, which gives you a good 10–15 seconds of flight time. Just make sure to plan your flights, and have a clear platform in mind that you want to land on, so you don't end up drowning in the sea or being accosted by a swarm of slimes.

5 Organize Your Silos

Silos are super convenient as they allow you to store your resources. I'd recommend building several in different areas of your ranch. However, don't just put any old resources in them, organize them accordingly. Each side of a Silo can store 3 different resources, and you can upgrade them to have 4 sides each. Try to organize them smartly so you don't get confused looking for a certain resource. So you could have one silo for all your plorts, one for your crops, one for crafting components, etc.

Believe me, knowing where all your resources are will really help you out later in the game, as your ranch will end up growing pretty big!

4 Save Your Plorts

You can collect plorts from wild slimes, but that's usually an unnecessary waste of time, especially later in the game. Instead, you want to collect plorts from your own slimes (I'd recommend upgrading the corrals so that the plorts are collected automatically). But instead of selling them, save them in silos.

Firstly, this means you can maximise your income (more on that in the next section), but also, several plorts are used as crafting resources. You want to always keep stock on hand unless you're desperate for money.

3 Check the Plort Market Daily

This is the Slime Rancher version of the stock market. The prices on the Plort Market will change daily, and the last thing you want to do is sell every day, as that'll drive the prices really low due to lack of demand. Instead, save up your plorts, and sell them on a day when the price for that type is high.

When you do sell a specific type of plort, the next day, the price will be much lower, so make sure to sell all in one go, as it'll take a while for the price to go back up.

2 Build Drones ASAP

Whilst it'll always take a fair amount of time to build drones, it's definitely something you want to prioritize from the outset. Drones help automate processes on your farm, such as harvesting crops or feeding slimes. It can save you a lot of time, and means you don't risk your slimes going hungry or your crops going rotten.

They require a range of components, so make sure to save your resources and create the necessary machines to harvest the correct items. Drones are probably the single most useful thing you can build in Slime Rancher, so they're worth the hassle!

1 Prioritize High-Value Slimes

Even though you can get your ranch to a pretty huge size, you're still going to be limited in space to an extent. As such, when it comes to choosing which slimes to keep at your ranch, try to get plenty of high-value ones.

I'm talking quantum slimes, crystal slimes, hunter slimes, maybe even mosaic slimes and tangle slimes.

But also consider how tricky they are to keep on your ranch. For example, quantum slimes can glitch outside their corrals, and tangle slimes can plant roots that steal food from outside.

Don't forget that you can create hybrids by feeding a slime a plort of a different kind (although they can only ever be two slime types, so don't feed them any other plorts after that). Maximizing the value of the slimes you keep means you can create a consistent revenue from their plorts.