We all love exploring the vast worlds the Slime Rancher series has to offer, with all the unique slimes each biome brings. Everyone is bound to have a favorite slime on their farm. Whether it’s the shy Puddle Slime or the mischievous Hunter Slimes, there are plenty to win your heart.

However, when your space is limited and your pockets are empty, an all-too-frequent occurrence in any great farming sim, the Largo Slime combos save the day. As your slimes munch on other slimes' plorts, mutating into combined versions of themselves, you know that payday is just around the corner. Double the plorts means double the cash, with unique slimes that are just as adorable. Here are some great combos that will definitely help you keep your ranch afloat.

10 Pink X Cotton

The Perfect Starter Duo To Help You Settle In

The perfect starter duo. Both spawn in the Rainbow Fields, which you get immediate access to. If you’re looking for an easy-to-maintain combo that offers a steady income in those early days, this is your pair.

The classic Pink Slime has a wide diet with no favorite food, while Cottons love veg and water lettuce. All their food can be found in the starter area, making a quick and easy set up for farms and corals. While they won’t carry your endgame, they will certainly help provide you with a decent start and extra cash. With the ever-changing values, you can expect roughly 10 coins per Pink plort and 15 per Cotton plort.

9 Saber X Phosphor Slimes

Helping You Bring Back The Extinct

In the first game, Saber Slimes are found exclusively as Largo Slimes in The Wilds. To bring them home, you need to gather their plorts for Largo Slimes of your own. A strong pairing is Phosphor Slimes, commonly found at night.

Chicken breeding is slow in the first game; the diet of Saber Slimes with no favorite hen. However, Phosphors eat fruit and their favorite cuberries are easy to farm. With a wider diet but still vulnerable to the light, you can quickly build a collection of valuable Saber plorts worth roughly 60 coins from the safety of a cave.

8 Mosaic X Tangle

A Valuable Floral Disco Ball Friend

Both the Mosaic and Tangle Slimes are found exclusively in the Glass Desert of the first game. They produce valuable plorts that make them the perfect pair for end-game players looking for extra cash.

The first game exclusive Mosaic slimes eat veggies (with their favorite being silver parsnips) while Tangle Slimes prefer meat and painted hens. Obtainable at the same stage, this combo widens their diet and can be quickly set up on your ranch. This sparkly duo offers roughly 75 coins per Mosaic and Tangle plort.

You'll need to watch out, though, because the Mosaic Slimes are still just as deadly even when combined with the peaceful Tangles.

7 Tabby X Rock

The Early Game's Spiky Cat

Both the Tabby and Rock Slimes can spawn in various locations, sharing spawns in the Dry Reefs for the first game and Starlight Strand for the second. This pairing is good for early-game players, with plorts worth roughly 10 coins more than Pink Slimes.

Common spawns and shared locations make these easy to obtain and set up in large quantities. With a meaty diet of stony hens for the Tabbys and heart beets, veg, for the Rocks, you’ll have an easier time feeding them, especially in the first game. They'll prove very convenient to maintain and helpful for your growth.

6 Batty X Ringtail

It's A Flying, Ravenous Raccoon

Slime Rancher 2 exclusives, Batty and Ringtail Slimes can both be found in the Starlight Strand and other biomes. Together, they make for a very mischievous and hungry combo that can provide plorts for days.

Ringtails eat anything that isn’t nectar, with no favorite food. This makes them particularly easy to keep fed. However, Battys love pomegranate fruit, and get very hungry in the sunlight. This combo offers Ringtails, a favorite food for double plorts, and it also allows you to take advantage of hungry Battys with a wide diet to cater to.

5 Flutter X Honey

Butterflies And Honey. It Just Makes Sense

Flutter and Honey Slimes are both exclusively found in the Starlight Strands. A peaceful second-game combo providing decent plorts to sell.

We know Honey Slimes love their mint mango fruits, but Flutters are picky and eat only nectar, which can be difficult to gather. By expanding their diet, this duo is easier to feed and can be set up quickly once you reach the Starlight Strands. While their plorts aren’t the most expensive, they will serve early- to mid-game players well with a steady income of roughly 60 coins combined.

Nectar cannot be farmed on your ranch and has to be gathered from flowers in the open world.

4 Hunter X Quantum

Keep This Mischievous Duo Fed

Both Hunter and Quantum Slimes can be found in the Glass Desert. Hunters also spawn in the Moss Blanket and Quantums in the Ancient Ruins. This feral duo can be created exclusively in the first game.

Since both can grow agitated when hungry and attempt to break free from their enclosures or become feral, widening their diet helps keep them happy and calm. Hunters love their roostros and Quantums their quantum lemons. This gives you a few valuable options if your chicken breeding or farm is slow, helping to keep them well-fed before things get out of hand.

3 Hunter X Ringtail

They Will Eat Just About Anything

Pesky Hunter Slimes, hungry as ever. In the second game, Ringtail Slimes can be used to completely widen their diet. With the pair sharing several spawns, including the Starlight Strands, they will be easier to set up.

Hunters will always love their roostros, which multiply much faster in the second game, and Ringtails will eat just about anything. If your roostros are low and the Hunter Slimes are going feral, throw any stock overfill at them, and they’ll happily eat it. They will then give you those valuable Hunter plorts worth around 60 coins. Absolutely worth the effort, as any player experienced with gathering the best crops in Stardew Valley will tell you.

2 Dervish X Angler

A Destructive Duo To Try To Tame

Angler Slimes spawn in several locations in the second game, including the Starlight Strand, while the Dervish Slimes spawn anywhere during a level three windstorm. This is an easy pair to make once you have a windstorm.

Combining the fruit diet of the Dervish with the meaty diet of the Angler makes it easier to keep them calm and fed, helping to prevent tornados in your range. As long as your sea hen and prickle pear stocks are high, these slimes can be isolated in your range to prevent damage to corals and farms. Beware, though: while the Dervish might be calm, the Anglers may want to steal a few chickens.

1 Rad X Boom

As Valuable As They Are Potentially Explosive

In the first game, both the Rad and Boom Slimes share spawn locations in the Indigo Quarry. It's an easy but potentially deadly pairing you don’t want to get too close to, due to their volatile nature.

This Largo means you won’t have to rely on briar hens to feed Boom Slimes, and can sub in oca oca veg instead. This will provide you with valuable plorts in abundance to quickly build up cash. However, they’re still dangerous, with an explosive aura. It's best to keep these at the back of the range to avoid any accidents in this cozy title.