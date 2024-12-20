Slime Rancher easily sits among the top chill simulation games. There’s farming, a colorful environment to explore, and adorable, slimy creatures to catch. Not many titles take this unique approach that combines monster taming with open-world farming simulation. But you can find games that match some of the elements.

These games offer that warm, cozy vibe fitting for a relaxing gaming session. Whether it’s a similar art style you want, something with cool creatures, or the chance to discover a new world, you’ll find a game to love just like Slime Rancher.

10 Astroneer

Explore Space with Friends

Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 75/100 Critics Recommend: 56% Released February 6, 2019 Developer System Era Softworks OpenCritic Rating Strong Publisher System Era Softworks

If you enjoy the design of Slime Rancher, but want something similar you can play with friends, Astroneer is a good bet. You wind up exploring new, unique worlds and a variety of biomes for the sake of humanity. You can customize your base down to shaping the entire terrain as you see fit.

For the co-op portion, you can play with 2-4 friends. This way, you can help each other out from exploring to building. Friends can drop in and out too without disrupting your game.

9 Luma Island

From Humble Roots

Farming Adventure Simulation RPG Exploration Systems Platform(s) PC Released November 20, 2024 Developer(s) Feel Free Games Publisher(s) Feel Free Games

Luma Island is a great option for Slime Rancher fans who are most interested in the simulation aspect. You start small and work your way up toward a thriving community. There’s plenty to keep busy with across the island from helping the locals to running away from dangerous spider caves.

You can even jump into one of several different careers and experience something new. Thanks to the co-op design, you don’t have to go at it alone. There’s a chance for family and friends to join in on all the fun, making it a go-to for laid-back game nights.

8 Subnautica

An Endless Underwater Adventure

If the idea of a vast open world appeals to you, Subnautica will draw you in and keep you for hours. You can build your base on the sea floor of an alien world, decorating it for both aesthetic and practical reasons. You wouldn’t want the wrong pressure for your base.

There are more dangers here than Slime Ranch as some predators come out at night . But there are still incredible things and life to find even in the dark. The rewards far outweigh any risks you’ll put yourself in.

7 ABZU

Indulging in Underwater Dreams

ABZU is a beautiful experience if you want pure peace of mind. Imagine a stunning underwater world with responsive swimming moves and sea creatures. There are numerous achievements to earn and secrets to find too, encouraging you to dive deeper and explore further without any overwhelming stress in this cozy experience.

The artwork may be the real hero with unique creature designs inspired by real animals. There’s an impressive amount of detailing applied not just to them, but to every ecosystem you come across. Paired with the soothing soundtrack, you have a comfortable, cozy game.

6 Littlewood

A Peaceful RPG Builder

RPG Adventure Life Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Platform(s) PC , Switch Released June 17, 2019 Developer Sean Young OpenCritic Rating Strong Publisher SMASH Games

Littlewood manages to capture the charming farming experience from Slime Rancher, but in a pixel style. Your character may be dealing with some missing memories, but don’t let that stop you. Explore the enchanted and bustling world of Solemn and mingle with the townsfolk in hopes that they all stick around.

The customization is a highlight. You’re not held back by just decorating your home and farm. Instead, you can customize the entire town, deciding which public structures you want and where to place them. You can even move some of the residents around, helping them fulfill their dream homes too.

5 Stardew Valley

Living the Simple Life