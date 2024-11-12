Key Takeaways Slow down, strategize, and use Night Owl's possession mode to think ahead in combat.

Plan strategies for battle and treat each fight like a action-filled game of Chess.

Blocking successfully can slow enemy time and give you an advantage in tense battles.

The debut title of Bokeh Game Studio, Slitterhead, takes from the creator’s past projects like Silent Hill and Siren. It’s a unique experience that, as I said in my review, is “…fun, electric and unlike any other game.”.

With that said, it can be a bit overwhelming for those playing a game like Slitterhead for the first time. Having completed the game myself, there are some things (nine, to be exact) that I wish I knew when I started my time in Kowlong.

1 Take Your Time

No Rush, No Problem

Slitterhead can be a rather difficult game, especially when the odds are stacked against you with big enemies. Fortunately, when you leave a body as Night Owl, time slows down and you have some time to think about things. Enemies are a bit fast in-combat, so being able to take a breath and get yourself prepped is always nice.

2 Play Strategically

It Pays to Think Smart

As mentioned before, you do have some time in possession mode going to and from bodies. That time can give you a couple more seconds to think about what to do next, whether it’s possess a Rarity or plan a sneak attack behind the enemy.

While it is an action title, approaching it like a strategy title like XCOM does evolve the combat into something unique. Planning how to best an enemy is important, especially later in the game when they can be quite the tough opponent.

3 Block, Not Dodge

Never Back Down

We can blame Dark Souls and Elden Ring for this, but dodging isn’t always the answer. It's a viable option when a block isn’t an option or weapon durability is low.

Blocking, however, especially when doing it successfully, serves a big purpose. Blocking a few hits (look for the directional cue and move the joystick at the time of impact) will slow down time for enemies and let you get some hits in without the worry of getting hurt. It’s a small window but extremely helpful in tense battles.

4 Save Your Rarities

Keep Your Ace in the Hole For Now

Rarities are humans that possess powerful abilities that range from strong offensive attacks to helpful defensive perks. While they do have more health than a typical human, that doesn’t mean they’re invisible. Relying on them can be done, but going to regular humans and letting them charge back their abilities, or if purchased, heal up, can make them better and keep them in the fight longer than they would on their own.

You do get to bring two Rarities to a mission, so choose them on whatever factor you like, whether it's preference or playstyle.

5 Don’t Be Afraid of Restarting

Better Be Safe Than Sorry

In these types of games, defeat is inevitable. Sometimes, it’s a matter of not being fast enough, others it’s the Rarities and the hand dealt. Restarting the level, while it can be frustrating and annoying having to do what you just did over again, lets you pick your Rarities better. Plus, it’ll help you prep more for the battle, whether it’s to up your health, power up your Blood Weapon or choose defense over offense.

6 You Can Heal Anytime

Gonna Soak Up The Blood

In the heat of combat, you may feel the need to toughen up and go with the punches. Slitterhead does, however, offer the player a way to regain health via the blood splatters on the battlefield.

Using your left bumper will let your character suck up all the blood and heal themselves. As abilities do cost blood, it’s important to keep yourself healthy, as your vulnerability is exploitable by enemies especially if low.

7 Talk To Rarities After Missions

Time For A Wellness Check

This function is required to progress in the game, but that doesn’t mean talking to Rarities isn’t fun. In fact, it acts as the game’s way to show who these people are outside of the fight. For example, we can see Julee working at a store or Alex as a doctor. You gain a lot of backstory for these characters and it builds them more as people and not as tools for killing Slitterheads.

8 Explore and Be Rewarded

Adventure Is Out There!

The city of Kowlong is decent in size but explorable in mostly every mission that takes place there. As you rush from rooftop to rooftop or dash through the streets below, keep an eye out for out-of-the-ordinary things like glowing prayer boxes or even an elderly woman.

Interacting with them can bring about new memories for Hyoki, challenging bosses with cool cosmetic rewards, and even a new Rarity. It pays to explore a bit in each level, especially older ones. You can check what levels have special items within them in the Mission map.

9 You Can Customize Your Appearance

Look Your Best to Be The Best

The style of each of the Rarities are pretty neat for the '90s time period. Yet, as you complete missions and complete Challenges, found in prayer boxes in certain levels, you’ll earn new cosmetics for certain characters.

For example, you can give Blake a new Guy Fawkes mask or even outfit Tri with some new colors. They add a bit of uniqueness to each character and add that signature personal flair to them.