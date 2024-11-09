In Slitterhead, you’ll meet some Rarities from different walks of life, from doctors to students. But the craziest is, of course, a little old lady named Betty, though you have to work to find her. Here’s where she’ll be in the levels.

Related Review: Slitterhead Bokeh Game Studio's pilot project, Slitterhead, is high in ambitions but does it stick the landing?

Who is Betty in Slitterhead?

Betty is one of the eight Rarities in Slitterhead. With a cane in her hand and a flowery hat, she has lived quite a life. Well, that could be because of her arson stunt with her rich husband, but that’s only a rumor…we think. Despite not being able to help on the battlefield due to her age, once possessed, she is an absolute powerhouse, with attack-boosting skills and AOE abilities. However, you’ll have to find her across a few levels.

How to Unlock Betty (Mysterious Old Lady) in Slitterhead

As previously mentioned, you’ll need to find Betty across six different levels. You can find these in any order you want. For this guide, they'll be organized by Days (Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3). Those levels are:

Day 1's "Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop)"

Day 1's "Oppressive Force RE (2nd Loop)"

Day 2's "Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop)"

Day 2's "Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop)"

Day 3's "Insidious Sucker RE (2nd Loop)"

Day 3's "Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop)"

Most of the time, she’ll be within your mission area or conveniently on your way from objectives. Other times, you do have to go looking for her. Fortunately, we have the locations and the directions to get there.

You can meet Betty early in the Prologue as the dog, but it doesn’t count towards unlocking her.

Sighting 1: Day 1's "Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop)"

Our first sighting of Betty occurs within an earlier level of Slitterhead. In this level, you’re returning to solve a mysterious death caused by a Slitterhead. You’re given three options of approach, but the one you want to go on for this is to “Investigate the Alley”. Across from the Orthopedic Foot Massage place, there will be an alley with two gates. Possess the person inside that area and then possess someone on the other side. Continue straight and, before the left turn, will be the Old Lady. Talk to her and that will complete the requirement.

Sighting 2: Day 1's "Oppressive Force RE (2nd Loop)

The second Betty sighting happens as you chase Yin Yue across the city. As you make leaps and bounds following him, stop at the Noodle House sign. Right there, on your left on the rooftop, will be Betty, so take a second to chat to meet the requirement.

Sighting 3: Day 2's "Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop)"

The third sighting of Betty is actually within the Church itself. Fortunately, you don’t need to stealth your way far to find her. Once you enter the Church and you go into crouching, sneak past the guard on the right and go into the praying area with the stained-glass. On the right after the middlemost pew will be Betty. Talk to her and you’ll complete the requirement.

Sighting 4: Day 2's "Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop)"

You’ll be chasing down the Giant Leaf Insect Slitterhead throughout Kowlong, so there are many places Betty could be. However, she’ll actually be quite easy to find and on your way. Right before you go to fight the Slitterhead, who will be hurt a good amount, she’ll be located on your right on the rooftop. Have a little chat with her and that’s all for the requirement.

Sighting 5: Day 3's "Insidious Sucker RE (2nd Loop)"

This mission can feel a bit linear, but take a short detour, and you’ll come face-to-face with Betty. Once you start the level, you’ll want to go down the nearest street, which should be on your right. Keep going until you see her in the second left-hand corner. She’ll be waiting to have a talk and, doing so, will fulfill the requirement.

Sighting 6: Day 3's "Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop)"

The final sighting of Betty will be on your way to Anita’s location when tracking her. This is a bit early on in the narrative and, like Sighting 4, is not out of your way from the main objective. There will be an alley where a few pillar-like objects block your path, but some are pushed aside. While you may be tempted to look there, she’ll actually be on your right next to a shuttered store. Like before, have a little chat and she’ll remember you as a fairy.

Reward for Finding All Mysterious Old Lady Locations

Close

If you find Betty in all six levels, you’ll actually unlock her as a Rarity. You can chat with her as Night Owl and learn about her and her life, as well as think you are a fairy. As mentioned before, she is rather powerful but not too helpful when not possessed. Still, this should be the final Rarity in the game, as all previous ones will have been unlocked up to that point.

Next All Rarities and Abilities in Slitterhead Rarities bring the complexities of Slitterhead to the battlefield. Here's who they are and where to find them.