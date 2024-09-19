Take a look behind-the-scenes of one of the most-anticipated games this fall with this latest video from Bokeh Game Studio. The team behind Slitterhead have released the first entry in their developer diaries, Kowlong Express: Bringing Forgotten Fragments into Slitterhead. In this ten-minute video, legendary developer Keiichiro Toyama describes the essence of the setting behind the action-adventure title and its integration of what he remembers of a more chaotic era of a well-known city district in Japan.

Related Slitterhead Revealed At Game Awards Keiichiro Toyama is best known as the creator of Silent Hill and his newest horror creation has been unveiled.

Rebuilding a Memory

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As you see, the journey back to the Kowloon City District was one he made with a timid sense of excitement. Keiichiro took inspiration from what was the Kowloon Walled City, which was a densely populated and lawless enclave of China. The city was demolished by the British colonial government in 1993. As described, Keiichiro recognizes its presence among many Japanese, as it has made its way into games and anime such as Kowloon’s Gate and Ghost in the Shell.

There is this duality that Toyama wanted to display in his game, more specifically surrounding the environment of the city itself. There's disorder and chaos on the streets on one side, yet there's a refinement in the buildings that blend together. Another great idea dissected in the video aims at the front and back side of buildings and how that relates to the atmosphere in Slitterhead. He mentions how the buildings from the front had all these neon signs but, from the back side, it was back alleys, noting the strong contrast between the two. In the game, the people living their normal lives are on the front side, while there are mysteries brewing in the back.

It’s an interesting insight to hear from Toyama about the ever-changing landscape of the city, since it is not the same as it was when he first visited. With that revisit, he saw things differently and noticed the change in how one approaches the city. He notes that they’ve added multiple cultural elements and points that are from Kowloon City, while also implementing elements that differ from reality.

What is Slitterhead About?

Close

With this mixture comes the upcoming title Slitterhead, which follows “Hyoki,” who is an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His objective is to get rid of “Slitterheads,” which are monstrous beings that disguise themselves as humans. Set in the bustling streets of Kowlong, we travel around the neon-lit city, seek out allies and track down dangerous organizations while also delving into the mystery behind the entities of Hyoki and Slitterheads.

Creator Keiichiro Toyama has been behind some of the most recognizable video game franchises in history. Having been the creator, director and designer for games such as Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush. Bokeh Game Studio was founded by Toyama following his departure from Sony Interactive Entertainment back in 2020. Slitterhead marks the first project by the developers in Tokyo.

Slitterhead is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 8, 2024.