Smite 2 has confirmed the addition of three classic Gods to the roster, including Cupid, Thor, and Poseidon. The love God has seemed to grow up into a teenage form rather than being a little kid.

Classic Smite Characters Return

With the seventh patch for Smite 2's Closed Alpha now out, you can play as Poseidon, Thor, and Cupid from the original game. Poseidon acts as the Greek God of the Oceans and has water-based abilities. He can slow down enemies and knock them back for a strategic advantage. His ultimate lets him summon a kraken, which appears from below the ground to snatch multiple enemies at once.

The God of Thunder in Norse myth Thor is much more in the face of his enemies than Poseidon. He attacks enemies quickly with his hammer Mjolnir. He can move fast on the battlefield and his ultimate lets him fly into the sky and slam his weapon down. The press release says this will take "enemies by surprise and [turn] battles around."

Next, the mischievous Roman God of Love Cupid attacks foes rapidly with his heart-tipped arrows. You'll want to increase his critical rate as he attacks thick and fast. He can also heal his allies. Hi-Rez Studios says in the press release that he's a "great pick for players who prefer a supportive, yet offensive playstyle." In the art featured in this article, it's clear he has a new look with a more aged design, similar to Kid Icarus: Uprising's Pit.

Get Access to Smite 2 Clsoed Alpha With Founder's Edition or Wait

If you've been waiting for one of these characters to join the popular MOBA, you can now join the chaos in the Smite 2 Closed Alpha. You can get instant access to it by purchasing the Founder's Edition on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, or Xbox. If you're willing to wait, you can also register for alpha testing on the game's official website.

The base Founder's Edition costs $29.99 and includes all future Gods, a Founder's Badge and Title, the Cacodemon Ymir skin, and two legacy Gems. You'll get additional cosmetic skins and Ascension passes for Gods with the more expensive versions of the Founder's Edition, which cost $59.99 and $99.99.

A previous update brought a few other characters into the mix, including Baron Samedi, who can heal over time, and Yemoja, another water caster who takes out and pushes back her opponents with waves. Baron Samedi is interesting because his ultimate has him pull out a coffin to trap foes into a vortex, voodoo style.