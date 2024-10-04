The Smite 2 alpha has just added two new gods to its roster, Baron Samedi and Yemoja. They are the first Voodoo and Yoruba Pantheon Gods to join Smite 2 and sound extremely useful.

Baron Samedi can heal over time

Baron Samedi is a Voodoo Pantheon that's named the God of Life and Death. In Smite 2, he uses crowd control techniques and causes damage overtime. He can also heal allies, making him very useful in a sticky situation. His ultimate has him pull out his coffin to pull his enemies' souls into a vortex.

Yemoja is the Goddess of Rivers within Yoruba lore. She uses a resource called Omi to cast spells. She utilizes her powers of water manipulation to create waves, which can push foes back and help her allies.

The developer Titan Forge Games has announced there will be new short tutorial videos and guides for those struggling with the Arena and Conquest game modes. It says that "more tutorials [are] coming in future updates," in the press release as they try to "make Smite 2 more beginner-friendly as the game develops."

The Founder's Editions Give You Access

Smite 2 is currently in a Closed Alpha state, meaning it's hard to access the otherwise free-to-play game currently. However, if you want to play Smite 2, you can purchase the Founder's Edition for $29.99 on places like the PlayStation Store. If you get the basic Founder's Edition set, you'll obtain the following:

SMITE 2 full game early access

All current and future SMITE 2 Gods

SMITE 2 Founder Avatar

Cross-Gen SMITE 2 Mega Fan Title

2x Legacy Gems Booster

Alpha Weekend Event access

However, if you want to splurge more and get the Deluxe Founder's Edition for $59.99, you'll get more rewards, such as:

All Founder's Edition Contents

Cross-Gen Nightstalker Neith Skin

Ascension Passes for Alpha Launch Gods

There's even an Ultimate Founder's Edition available for a $99.99 price. It includes:

All Deluxe Founder's Edition Contents

Tier 5 Cross-Gen The Fallen Zeus Skin

SMITE 2 The Fallen Avatar

Cross-Gen SMIITER Title

Ascension Passes for all 23 Alpha Gods

The original Smite was received well by fans and critics and received millions of players over the years. The game even won a BAFTA award. On OpenCritic, it has an 81 Top Critic score and a Strong rating. You can still play the original on PC, PS4, and other consoles. Hopefully, the sequel lives up to the fantastic first game.