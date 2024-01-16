Key Takeaways Smite 2 is currently in development and expected to launch in the near future, with an Alpha version available in Spring 2024.

The game will feature improvements in visuals and new features such as a cleaner user interface, new pantheons, and simplified item building.

Smite 2 will have a Divine Legacy program that rewards veteran players with converted Gems, unique skins, and other rewards, while both Smite and Smite 2 will continue to receive support from the developer.

Smite is turning 10 later this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a sequel? In a surprise announcement, publisher Hi-Rez Studios revealed last week that Smite 2 is currently in development and scheduled to launch sometime in the near future. While we’re likely a couple of years away from a full release, MOBA enthusiasts can expect to get their hands on the Alpha version of Smite 2 as early as Spring 2024.

Smite 2 already has a Steam page where you can follow and wishlist the game for all the latest updates. If you want to register for the upcoming Alpha, however, you’ll need to visit the newly launched Smite 2 website and sign up from there. Smite 2 will be available on both PC and consoles, so make sure to choose your preferred platform if you decide to register for the Alpha.

About Smite 2

Smite 2 is being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 and promises to offer a next-gen MOBA experience. Judging by the official reveal trailer, there have been some significant improvements in terms of visuals, but not to the point where the game is unrecognizable from its predecessor. For the most part, the characters, maps, spells, and everything else should be immediately familiar to veteran players. That said, there are some new features to look forward to as well.

Smite 2 brings to the table a brand-new user interface that looks a bit cleaner and easier to read. The game also introduces new pantheons, new abilities, overhauled Relic and Item systems, simplified Item building, dynamic map objectives, and more. Among other things, the game also promises more impactful combat, though it’s unclear at this time how exactly the devs plan to achieve that.

If you’re a Smite veteran, there’s no need to worry about the sequel completely erasing all the progress you’ve made in the first game. According to the publisher, Smite 2 will have a Divine Legacy program that will reward veterans for the countless hours they poured into the original over the past decade. All the Gems purchased for the original will automatically be converted into Legacy Gems that can be spent on new purchases in Smite 2. Meanwhile, the Divine Legacy program will also offer nearly a dozen unique skins, badges, Gold Mastery levels, and even cross-gen skins that work across both titles.

Developer Titan Forge Games is committed to supporting both games for the foreseeable future. The original game’s servers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and players can still expect to see new updates. Presumably, the devs will invest more and more resources into the sequel rather than the original as time goes on, but for now at least, it sounds like both games will receive the attention they deserve.

If you missed the Smite 2 reveal trailer last week, you can check it out down below.