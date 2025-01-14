Smite 2 is now available to everyone as a free-to-play title on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Five new Gods have been added to the roster to help celebrate the release, including Aladdin, Geb, Mulan, Agni, and Ullr. There is now a free rotation of characters to try if you don't have a Founder's Edition.

Close

Aladdin Joins the Smite 2 Party

The Tales of Arabia pantheon Aladdin joins the roster of Smite 2 as a newcomer to the series and has been completely developed through Unreal Engine 5. This streetrat is able to run along walls and structures, while the Genie grants three wishes to Aladdin. One wish can even give you a chance for revival when Aladdin dies. The Arabian God also lets you use his lamp to capture enemies for a one-on-one challenge, according to the press release.

The other four characters introduced in the free-to-play patch include Geb, Mulan, Agni, and Ullr, who had all appeared in the previous game before. A beloved 3v3 mode has also returned in the sequel: Joust. You'll be battling it out in a new Arthurian-themed map in smaller-scale combat just like the original MOBA. Tuesday's patch also includes an alpha version of the Assault game mode, in addition to "significant updates to the Conquest map and features," says the press release.

Smite 2 is available on both Steam and Epic Games Store for PC players. It's good to have the option!

"We couldn’t have gotten here without the invaluable feedback from the SMITE fanbase throughout Alpha, and the game is now objectively better than its predecessor in so many different areas," said General Manager and Creative Director of the game's developer Titan Forge Games in the press release. "We have ambitious content plans for 2025, which are bound to excite our players for the future of SMITE 2.”

Smite 2 Beta is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Smite 2 Continues the Series on Unreal Engine 5

Currently, there are 45 Gods that are in the Smite 2 roster, including fan-favourites like Cupid, Thor, and Poseidon, who were added in November 2024. Baron Samedi and Yemoja are also in the game, in addition to Ares. Players of the original may wonder why there's now a sequel after many years of the first Smite. There is a reason for that. "SMITE is an amazing game, but it is built on a technical foundation that is now well over a decade old," explains the official website's FAQs. "This limits quite a bit of what we can accomplish on SMITE. [Unreal Engine 3] is also not directly compatible with Unreal Engine 5, and there is no path to upgrade it."

Smite 2 is now available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as a free-to-play product. The free rotation of characters, as of the time of writing, includes Anubis, Bacchus, Chaac, and Loki. You can unlock the full roster by purchasing a Founder's Edition, which comes with all Gods present and future. You'll get a God Token each time you level up from one to 50.