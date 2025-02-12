Sniper Elite: Resistance has many different propaganda posters throughout the game, which unlock a unique challenge from each level. If you're able to complete all Propaganda missions with a 3-star rating, you can get the Propagandist silver trophy. If you beat these missions with a three-star rating on Authentic difficulty, the Propaganda Machine trophy can be unlocked.

Dead Drop Propaganda Poster Location

The first propaganda poster you can find in Sniper Elite: Resistance is easy to spot and quick to grab. Begin the mission at the default starting location. Take the central path on the bridge and break the wooden boards up ahead. Pick the lock after running down the tunnel; you should see a dead man underneath a French flag. Climb the ladder. Unlock the metal gate in front of you that has vines to the right of it. Turn right, and you'll see a "La Resistance" poster on the walls of the stairway. There are also workbenches to find in Dead Drop, which provide suppressors for your weapons.