Assault on Fort Rouge in Sniper Elite: Resistance features a tough map to walk around as it's crawling with Nazi enemies from tanks to snipers. Thankfully, there are some workbenches to find that will help you upgrade your weapons like your snipers and SMGs. Here's where to find them in this big area.

If you've finished the game, make sure to have a Satchel Charge in your loadout to make one of the workbenches easier to find. Also, try to equip the best weapons in Sniper Elite: Resistance.