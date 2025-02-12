The Sniper Elite: Resistance Chapter 4 workbenches can be difficult to spot if you don't know where to look. One of them is very well hidden underground, locked behind a gate that needs to be picked. Here's where to find all the Chapter 4 workbenches, so you can upgrade your pistols, SMGs, and snipers with new attachments.

Close

Pistol Workbench Location

This workbench is located within the farm area, almost immediately after you leave the cliff section from the default starting location and pick up the personal letter off the tree. In the southeastern section of the farm, go to the left wooden building that has a white cross-like mark on it and vines growing on its left side. Climb the vines and jump through the window. The first workbench is to the right. On a nearby table, you'll also find a few bandages, subsonic pistol ammo, and a Silenced Gewehr 43.