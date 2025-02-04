As you begin Sniper Elite: Resistance, you may come across three different workbenches throughout the Dead Drop level. If you find all three locations, you'll be able to upgrade your weapon with different suppressors that help you on your stealthy journey. Here's where to spot all three workbenches in Sniper Elite: Resistance's Dead Drop level.

Workbench #1

You'll find the first workbench of Sniper Elite: Resistance near the Basilica church on the west side of the map. Go into the church gardens and in the bottom left corner of the map, you'll spot an office building. Outside, there are two crates to use as platforms. Climb on top of them and reach the second floor. Now, turn left and take out the guard nearby quietly. Sneak up to them and press the square/X button to knock them out.

You can kill them with the triangle/Y button if you so desire. No matter your style, go into the room with the red carpets and turn right twice. You'll see a locked gate in front of Harry Hawker. Use a lockpick by pressing triangle or Y. Enter inside, and you'll find the first workbench. You'll unlock a sniper suppressor for your efforts. Use the workbench to equip your newly found suppressor.