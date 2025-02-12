Sniper Elite: Resistance holds many attachments hostage as you have to find the workbenches within each chapter to unlock them. They're hidden all over the game, and Chapter 5 (Devil's Cauldron) makes it difficult to spot them. Regardless, here's where to spot all of these workbenches to make your sniper's life easier.

Rifle Workbench Location

The first workbench you should find in Chapter 5 is the one for your rifle that's west of the map. It's opposite the bunkers inside the basement of the church. Enter the church, and you'll see a locked door near one of the entrances. It's a blue door underneath a stairway. Pick the lock and go down the stairs to find the first workbench. You'll also find the following in this room: