End of the Line in Sniper Elite: Resistance is one of the most challenging levels, but surprisingly, the workbenches can be fairly easy to find except for one. You'll still have to face many Nazi soldiers within this end-game level, so make sure you're well equipped for the task. Here is where to find each workbench in End of the Line.

Sniper Workbench Location

Inside the central building where the main objective of trapping the Zugwerfer is, you'll find the sniper workbench. Go to the third floor, the same level as to where the main controls are, and turn right. In the top right corner of the building on this floor, you'll see a door that is locked. You'll need a satchel charge or a key to open it. If you've finished the game, you can add a satchel charge to your loadout. Set a light fuse and run away. Once the door is off its hinges, you'll find the workbench to your left inside the room, in addition to a classified document on an office chair to its right.