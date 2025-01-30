In one of the first levels of Sniper Elite: Resistance, you are tasked to find evidence implicating Resistance members for the File O' Facts trophy. You'll first have to find the library in the mission Dead Drop to get the File O' Facts trophy, however. Here's where to go and find the three pieces of evidence.

Close

Head to the Library

In the Dead Drop mission for Sniper Elite: Resistance, you'll want to go to the library that's northeast of the map. It has a clock tower on the roof of the building. It's fairly easy to spot, and the game will give you a blue optional objective once you reach the area.

Sniper Elite Resistance Stolen Resistance File 1 is near the front under a staircase.

Stolen Resistance File #1

At the front of the library, underneath the staircase, you'll find the first resistance file nearby some tables, and a pile of books left on the floor. There are also some antiques on the table, like vases and candle stick holders.

There are quite a lot of enemies in the area, so try to stay as stealthy as possible.

The second resistance file is on the second floor.

Stolen Resistance File #2

Go to the second floor and go down the northernmost hallway on the map. In one of the side rooms, to the left of the long table, you'll find the second resistance file. It's near a bunch of loose papers on the ground and a chair stacked with books.

The third stolen resistance file is in an office.

Stolen Resistance File #3

The last one is the trickiest to spot as it's not in the main library area. On the southern side of the library (look on the map), you'll find a white marble room with two trees and stone statues on each side of the stairway. Go to the central room behind the stone statue. Inside, you'll see a bunch of paintings on the wall. On the table to the left, near an ornate chair, you'll spot the last stolen resistance file. You'll now have the Medal for File O' Facts and the Sniper Elite: Resistance trophy/achievement attached to it.

Related Review: Sniper Elite 4 Sniper Elite 4's gameplay offers some of the more striking moments of well-implemented level design and genuine curiosity you can have in a shooter.

Other Trophies You Can Get

There are plenty of other trophies to unlock in Sniper Elite: Resistance. Some of them include the following:

Brothers in Arms (Bronze) Play one team-based PVP match in multiplayer Just a Scratch (Silver) Complete any mission, excluding Mission 1 and Mission 9, on any difficulty without healing. You can probably finish this on the easiest difficulty. Open Surgery (Bronze) Hit every Organ at least once with a Rifle. Gunslinger (Bronze) Kill 150 enemies with a pistol Skirmisher (Bronze) Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon Sharpshooter (Bronze) Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle Das Nuts! (Bronze) Get a testicle shoty with a Rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more. Always Greener (Bronze) Get 50 kills while in Tall Grass in Sniper Elite: Resistance.