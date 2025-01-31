The French Resistance Gnome in Sniper Elite: Resistance is in a cheeky spot in the game. It can be hard to find if you have no idea where to look. Thankfully, we know where to go and take out a few of the enemies that are nearby. Here's how to get the Lost its way Gnome trophy.

French Resistance Gnome Location

You'll find the French Resistance Gnome in the fourth mission, Collision Course, within Sniper Elite: Resistance. It's located in the middle of the first bridge, the most southern one, near the farm area. As you're making your way across the smaller bridge near the dam, look at the moon-shaped holes on the bridge rails. In one of them, the tiny French Resistance Gnome is standing next to a few boxes.

Be careful of the tank up ahead of the bridge. If it finds you, it will blast you with a horrifying attack. More on that later.

To get the Lost its way Gnome Sniper Elite: Resistance trophy or achievement, you'll need to take a picture of it. Load up the menu screen with the "Options" button and then select the "Photo Mode." The trophy/achievement will then unlock. You can take a picture of the gnome to share on social media afterward if you'd like. It's a fun little easter egg.

You can destroy the tank at the end of the bridge.

How to Take Down the Tank

You might be shocked to find a tank at the other side of the bridge. The best way to attack it is to use a Satchel Charge. You can find one in one of the tower buildings to its right side. Head to the front of the dangerous vehicle and place the Satchel Charge on it. Then, select the fast fuse to blow it up quickly. Make sure you give yourself enough distance from the explosion. Even if you're behind multiple walls, you'll still get hurt. Make sure to really get away from the explosion.

After the explosion, the tank is somehow still standing. However, a hole has been made in the vehicle. Shoot it with a weapon that has armor-piercing ammo to finally take it down. You'll know you've taken it down once it bursts into flames.

Other Trophies You Can Get

On the Collision Course mission, you can get the Sprung a Leak trophy or achievement in Sniper Elite: Resistance. You'll need to destroy the dam's pumps in the northeastern section of the map. There is a File O' Facts trophy to get in a previous chapter. Unfortunately, there are some multiplayer trophies or achievements to get too. They include playing one team-based PVP match for the Brothers in Arms trophy and winning one Axis Invasion as an Invader for the Hostile Takeover trophy.