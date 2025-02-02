The Hotel Clues on the Superweapon in Sniper Elite: Resistance can be difficult to spot as there are so many floors in the building. There's even a hidden floor that's hard to spot. Here's where to find these clues and how to get around the soldiers that will block your way.

Hotel Clue #1 Location

When you enter the main lobby of the hotel, look to the right of the reception desk. You'll see a shaft that goes underground. Head down into the secret area that hasn't been gated off. The first room will have a Supply Bag and Bottles. Continue down the stairs to the right. Turn right again, and you'll see a Nazi flag with maps and diagrams on both sides of it. On the left side, step back from the map of France and then take a photo with the triangle or Y button.

You've now found the first clue. Good job, Harry Hawker! Before you leave the area, there's a locked chest to the top right that can be lockpicked. It has a handy Satchel Charge, Bolt Cutters, and a Supply Pouch. The Satchel Charge can be used to get into the office that has the second hotel clue in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

The second hotel clue is on the top floor.

Hotel Clue #2 Location

You now have to head all the way up to the top floor of the hotel from the bottom. The best way to get up to the top floor is to use a pistol with a silencer. Try to use a pistol that has a high rate of fire like M.1935A. When you're taking out foes and making them unconscious, place them in the yellow boxes to hide them.

Hold the right analog stick to use Focus and see upcoming soldiers around corners.

To avoid soldiers in the building, go outside and climb on the balconies and the pipes to go to higher floors.

Once you're at the top floor, head into the central office. The documents we need are on the main table, which has miniature boats, rockets, and maps on a board. You can escape the hotel easily by using a zip-line on the main balcony of the office. If you're in danger at the end of this mission, there's Tall Grass in front of the hotel's garden. Stay there until the alarm fades away. You can also head to the second safehouse.

You can snipe an eagle statue in Sniper Elite Resistance.

A Nearby Stone Eagle

As you exit the hotel, you can spot a stone eagle you can snipe. It's on top of the train station, where the "Search for Cargo Transportation Documents" quest is located. The stone eagle is above the clock section of the building. There are two more collectibles of this type around this level. There are many to find within Sniper Elite: Resistance.