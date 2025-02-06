Sniper Elite: Resistance puts you behind enemy lines during World War II in France, and that means that you're on your own to find intelligence, other resistance cells, and eliminate special targets. The third mission, Sonderzuge Sabotage, has you find a resistance cell, collect information about a secret weapon, blow up a train car, and kill Claude La Ronde as an optional objective.

This is the first mission in the campaign that takes place at nighttime, which means that spotlights are found around the map and make it more difficult for you to avoid detection in the areas they cover. Because of this, taking the time to shoot spotlights and other light sources helps you avoid being spotted as you move between areas.

Find the Resistance Cell

When you start the mission, the closest objective is finding the missing resistance cell. First, take a moment to shoot spotlights that you can see and pick off Nazis in the area, then you can head towards the blue marker with fewer enemies to fight. Cross the bridge, then destroy the alarm or let an enemy use it if you want to draw in nearby enemies to kill as a group. Once that's handled, go to the opposite side of the marked building and find the pole that you can climb to an open window. Enter the window, and you've found the missing resistance cell.

Search the Hotel for Information About What the Gestapo are Hiding

The next marked objective that's the closest to the resistance cell is the hotel, where you need to look for two pieces of information about the Nazi superweapon. There's another alarm outside the hotel that you can destroy if you head in through the front, but you can also enter from the street using a boarded-up path in the stone wall. On the first floor of the hotel, find the elevator and jump down the shaft into the basement. In the basement, there's a satchel charge you need to pick up and a room with a flag. Go into the room and take a photo by the table when you're prompted to, letting you pick up the first piece of information.

Next, leave the basement by unlocking the door to the stairs. These take you back outside, but you can enter into the hotel again through the nearby open doors. From here, head up the stairs until you reach the floor where the elevator is sitting. Inside the elevator, you can pick up some supplies, then continue past it to find a room with an open window. Hop out the window, climb the pole, and enter the open window on the floor above. Here, you need to place the satchel charge on the indicated door. Inside, you pick up the second piece of information in the form of files, completing this objective.

Investigate the Train Station

The train station is the next marked objective on your map, so head towards it. Once you're at the marked building, enter the door and head upstairs. There's a room with benches and another room connected to it. Go into the connected room and pick up the documents on the desk to complete this objective. While you're here, pick up at least one satchel charge from the train station, where you'll be able to find several throughout the building.

Investigate the Railyard

This is the last objective that's required, and it's right next to the train station. There's an alarm in the area and quite a few enemies, so proceed with caution. You need to get to the middle tracks and find the marked train car that gives you the option to place a satchel charge on it. After the charge is detonated, the objective is completed, and you can exfiltrate to end the mission.

Optional: Kill Claude La Ronde

Claude La Ronde is found in the red-boxed area on your map, and he's usually on the street in this area. The sandbags make it tough to hit him if you don't have some high ground, but he's not usually crouched behind cover if he hasn't been alerted to your presence, making it easy to take him out before anybody in the area notices you. Killing him isn't required, but if you want to find the workbench, you might as well kill him, as it's located in the building near his position. With that, every objective is complete, and you can move onto the next mission in Sniper Elite: Resistance.