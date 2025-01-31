Quick Links How to Complete the Open Surgery Achievement

Sniper Elite: Resistance includes the series' iconic x-ray camera that shows you the damage you've done to an enemy with a particularly well-aimed shot. Even if your shot doesn't get a slow motion x-ray camera view, the game tells you where you hit the enemy, whether that was a headshot, a limb shot, or a general body shot. However, getting an x-ray view is definitely more satisfying.

In addition to being a fun feature, the x-ray camera can help you get an idea of how to aim at enemies to hit specific organs. That idea happens to be the basis of the Open Surgery achievement or trophy, depending on which system you're playing on.



Open Surgery is achieved by hitting all nine organs included in Sniper Elite: Resistance as unique shots. The organs you need to hit are:

Head

Eye

Heart

Lung

Liver

Stomach

Intestines

Kidney

Testicle

The key to completing this achievement is where to aim at an enemy to hit the desired organ. Some are definitely easier to hit than others, and it'll be more difficult to hit a specific spot on an enemy that's moving compared to one that's staying still. Additionally, enemies being behind cover can limit which organs you're able to hit.

Starting at the top, you just need to hit the enemy's head for a headshot, but be aware that in this game, your bullets can be deflected by helmets. So, it's best to avoid trying to get this shot on an enemy with a helmet unless you have a clear shot under it. In that case, you might want to aim for an eye shot instead, which is best done if you can aim directly at the enemy's eye.

Moving to the upper body, you have the heart and lungs for options to shoot at. If you're looking at the enemy, then aim for the center of their upper chest, and slightly to the right, to hit their heart. Lung shots can be achieved by aiming at either side of the enemy's upper chest.

Then, for the middle section of the body, you have the stomach and liver. For the stomach, aim to the right of the enemy's middle of their body, under the lungs. For the liver, aim to the left of the enemy's middle, also under their lungs. These are for when the enemy is facing you, so flip the sides if their back is facing you.

In the lower body, you have the intestines and kidneys. The intestines are in the middle of the enemy's lower body, while the kidneys are on either side of the enemy's lower body. If you're aiming specifically for a kidney, it's better to go wide on the shot instead of going too close to the center, since you'll likely get an intestine shot in that case.

Finally, you have the testicles, which might be the most popular shot for the franchise. This shot is easier if an enemy is prone or not blocked by cover, and to hit it, you want to aim between the enemy's legs. With that, you should be able to check off each type of shot and earn the Open Surgery achievement, but you can take your time, since there's not a requirement that forces you to complete it before a specified point in Sniper Elite: Resistance.