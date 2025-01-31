The second safehouse in Sniper Elite: Resistance is effectively illusive, so foes like the Nazis can't find our allies. Unfortunately, that means we have to use our brains to find it and complete our optional mission in the Sonderzuge Sabotage mission. Here's where to find the second safehouse in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

Close

Second Safehouse Location

Go to the blue mission marker on the map after finding the first safehouse, which was discovered by the Nazis. Try to find your way to the area stealthily as you cross the bridge. If you've found the attachment, try to have a silencer attached to your guns, including your pistol and sniper. Once you've made it across the bridge safely, head over to the deli building that's northwest of the hotel.

Get to the back alley and turn around. Look at the walls, and you should find some white markings. Look at the pipe to the left of these marks. This is where you need to climb. Jump onto the pipe and work your way up to the window on the top floor. The second safehouse has two allies hiding from their enemies.

Related Sniper Elite: Resistance Reaffirms the Series' Creativity in Sandbox Design A half-way "5.5" of sorts, Sniper Elite: Resistance still looks to excel with the kind of open, sandbox style of play the series is known for.

Once you're inside, Harry will talk to the two allies inside. On the table, there's a Delicatessen Safe Key, which will help you unlock the safe in the deli, holding one of the collectibles, a letter.

If you find a spare weapon in the game, you can take its ammo by pressing the square or X button on your controller.

Some Collectibles to Find

The Sniper Elite: Resistance collectibles on this level can be difficult to find. For example, that safe in the delicatessen that needed to be broken into with a Satchel Charge or opened up with a key. Another collectible you can find is in the hotel, a personal letter in a typically inaccessible room. Go to the third floor of the building and then head to the bottom of the left room in the area. Then jump out of the window and climb to the left like Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series. You'll find a window you can climb into. You'll find the personal letter within a chest underneath a Nazi flag.

Another collectible you'll find is something you can break. Go to the train station on the top right area of the map in Sonderzuge Sabotage. On the roof, above the clock, you'll find a stone eagle you can shoot down. This somehow counts as a collectible in Sniper Elite: Resistance.