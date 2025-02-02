In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Harry Hawker starts off with the titular weapon, but it is relatively ineffective for stealth. That's because there isn't a sniper suppressor on it. That was poor planning on Hawker's part; we thought he was a professional. Here's where to find the first variety of this attachment in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

First Suppressor Location

You'll need to find the right workbench on the Dead Drop level to get the first sniper suppressor in Sniper Elite: Resistance. It's the second chapter of the game. Once you spawn in Dead Drop, go to the southwestern region of the level. It's on the top left, near the Basilica church, where Vertigo's Dead Drop is. You'll come across a smaller building with a green roof. Climb on the wooden crates and get to the second floor. There are enemies nearby, so make sure you go in quietly. Press the circle or B button to crouch and stealthily take them down with the square or B button.

Go to the left-hand side room and around the corner, you'll find a locked gate. Unlock it by using a lockpick or Bolt Cutters if you've picked them up. Once you've opened the door, enter the room, and you'll find the workbench on the right. Interact with it to unlock the Maxin 1910 Suppressor. Change the Muzzle from None to this attachment.

There are two other workbenches to find in the Dead Drop level.

You'll find an array of equipment in this room, as well. There are grenades, a Supply Pouch, a Crowbar, and Bolt Cutters on the bench nearby the lockers. There's also a sniper, the .55 AT Rifle, which has a lot of power and an 11x zoom. Two Schu-Mines can be picked up to the side of the sniper too. Teller Mines are on top of the cabinet. Now that you've found this workbench, it will now appear on your map as a gear symbol in later playthroughs.

Different to Call of Duty

The sniper suppressor in this game isn't as soundproof as Call of Duty's attachments. Enemies can still hear you if they're within the Audible range. The Maxin 1910 Suppressor, for example, reduces the audible range by 49 meters, but enemies can still hear your shots from within 91 meters. There are some other suppressors you can unlock in Sniper Elite: Resistance for your snipers to be a little more soundproofed. They include:

MK II Suppressor (reduces Audible Range by 63m) Rifle Workbench found in Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels MK II-S Suppressor (reduces Audible Range by 77m) Complete all the propaganda combat missions

These sniper suppressors will help you get trophies or achievements like the File O' Facts trophy.