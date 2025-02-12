Sniper Elite: Resistance lets you unlock attachments if you find each of the workbenches in every mission's landscape. There are three to find, which help improve your sniper rifles, pistols, and secondary weapons like the SMG. Here's where to spot each workbench; one of which is very hard to spot without a tip.

Rifle Workbench Location

Within the red kill list target area of Sonderzuge Sabotage's map, you'll spot the first workbench. Go across the left bridge to go to the northern side of the level. Then, turn right and head down to the floor near the water. Nearby the stairs, you'll see an open warehouse. At the end of the room, you'll see the workbench. Interact with it, and you'll gain the rifle attachments at this location. It also provides the following resources nearby: