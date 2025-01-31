The Sprung a Leak trophy or achievement in Sniper Elite: Resistance is one of the most satisfying. It lets you blow up a dam's pump with a Satchel Charge, and there's nothing better in an action game like this than a big explosion. Here's where the dam's pump room is, so you can get the Sprung a Leak trophy.

Close

Where to Find Dam's Pump Room

The Dam's Pump Room is located in the northeastern section of the Collision Course map. It's set within the fourth chapter of Sniper Elite: Resistance. It's to the right of the bigger bridge that's further up north. Go inside the base within this area, and before you head outside, take a left. You'll see a pump working to keep the area going. A satchel charge is required to blow this essential resource for your enemies.

Try to avoid the main pathways on the map and be as stealthy as possible.

Turn around, and you'll see a door with a lock on. Lockpick it and force it open. You'll find multiple satchel charges on the main table near the maps. You can now use these on the pump. Set up a short fuse and back away. Once the explosion occurs, the Sprung a Leak bronze trophy or achievement should appear on the screen.

Related Review: Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Sniper Elite V2 Remastered seems primarily focused on touching up the most selective of visual and graphical assets, and little else outside of it.

You'll also find a workbench if you head back into the previously locked-up office. It also has Soft Point bullets, a Teller Mine, and an FP-45 pistol available in the room. On the rooftop of the same building, you'll find three grenades as well if you want to continue your explosive streak, in addition to Match-Grade ammo, which can be used for longer-range shots.

The third stolen resistance file is in an office.

Other Trophies You Can Get

There are a grand total of 62 trophies you can get in Sniper Elite: Resistance. One of them is File O' Facts, which you can get in a previous mission. You'll have to recover evidence in a library within a side-mission to stop the implications of Resistance members. You can also complete these trophies or achievements:

Stopping Traffic (Bronze) Destroy the Trucks carrying Kleine Blume ingredients in Devil's Cauldron. Lost its way Gnome (Bronze) Find the French Resistance Gnome and take a picture. Tanks for Nothing! (Bronze) Destroy the Panzer Tank in End of the Line. Mastermind (Bronze) Headshot Kruger. Propagandist (Silver) Complete all the Propaganda missions with a 3-star rating. Top Secret (Bronze) Find 35 Classified Documents. Finders Keepers (Bronze) Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons. Blaze of Gory (Bronze) Kill 50 enemies with Traps.