The Stopping Traffic trophy in Sniper Elite: Resistance revolves around one of the most exciting elements of the game: blowing stuff up. We have to head to a specific location in Devil's Cauldron to begin this mission, however, and destroy four trucks. Here's where to go to get the Stopping Traffic trophy.

Where to Get Stopping Traffic Trophy

The Stopping Traffic trophy is obtained by completing a side quest during the Devil's Cauldron mission. It doesn't show up on the map automatically. To make it pop up, go to the southeastern section of the map. It's on a major roadway, which can be a huge problem. While working your way up this roadway, make sure you're hiding behind walls and rocks, so passing drivers don't spot you.

Hold the right analog stick to focus on your sniping shots. You'll get better aim this way.

As you run up this area, you'll spot a warehouse that has a HALT sign in front of it. This is where the four trucks are. They're out in plain view. There are plenty of soldiers in this spot, however. Try to be as stealthy as possible, using a suppressor on your sniper or pistol.

Once you see the trucks outlined in the blue section of the world map, you'll know you're in the right place. Use whatever explosives you have. You can throw out grenades, mines, etc., to take these vehicles out. You can even switch which grenades you want.

If you want a direct explosion, use an Impact Grenade.You can swap the type of grenade by selecting it with the wheel and pressing the right D-Pad button. Once you've placed a mine on the ground, you can shoot it once you're far enough away. Once you've blown up all four trucks, you'll get the bronze Stopping Traffic trophy.

Take a picture with a gnome to get a trophy in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

Other Trophies You Can Get

You can get many more trophies or achievements in Sniper Elite: Resistance. Some have you finish side-missions like this. For example, you can get the Sprung a Leak trophy or achievement if you blow up the dam's pumps. Some other trophies/achievements include:

Climbing the Ranks (Silver) Reach rank 40. File O' Facts (Bronze) Recover evidence implicating Resistance members within the Library in Dead Drop. Lost its way Gnome (Bronze) Find the French Resistance Gnome and take a picture in Photo Mode. The Big Guns (Bronze) Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons. Open Surgery (Bronze) Hit every organ at least once with a Rifle.