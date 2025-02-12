The Three Birds, One Stone trophy or achievement in Sniper Elite: Resistance seems to be a tricky one to get, as you need to get three kills in one attack. Thankfully, there's a specific location in Devil's Cauldron and a type of weapon that will be very handy to get this trophy or achievement.

Best Way to Get Three Birds, One Stone Trophy

The best time to get the Three Birds, One Stone trophy or achievement in Sniper Elite: Resistance is to head to the bar area in the Devil's Cauldron mission. It's the fifth mission of the game, so you'll need to proceed a little into the game to access this area. Once you've spawned into the Devil's Cauldron, head northwest to where the red quest area is on the map. This is where your target is located. If you've unlocked the Coastal Landing starting location, use that instead of the East Checkpoint as it's much faster. Before you enter the building, make sure to create a manual save. This allows you to retry without losing much progress if you unexpectedly get detected.

Press the circle or B button to sneak around the premises. Hold the button to go prone.

Go towards the top left corner of the building and hop in through the window. Sneak through the hallway to the left until you reach a door. Hold the right analog stick to Focus and see the outline of your enemies in the next room. Hold the left shoulder button (L1/LB) and pick the grenade from the weapon wheel. Then throw it with the right shoulder button (R1/RB). You should get a triple kill if you throw it in a precise fashion.

Stone Eagles in Sniper Elite Resistance can be shot as a collectible.

Another Collectible in Devil's Cauldron

If you take a step outside and look out at the ocean from this building, you'll see a lighthouse in the distance. If you look at the top of the structure through your sniper lens, you'll spot an eagle statue. Snipe it down and use the R1 or RB button to help line up your shot.

Other Trophies

There are other Sniper Elite: Resistance trophies or achievements you can get. Some include the following:

Pen Pal - Collect 35 Personal Letters

Stopping Traffic - Destroy the Trucks carrying Kleine Blume ingredients in Devil's Cauldron

Sprung a Leak - Sabotage the Dam's pump room in Collision Course

Lost its way Gnome - Find the French Resistance Gnome and take a picture with the game's Photo Mode