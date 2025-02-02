Despite the game being called Sniper Elite: Resistance, there are a variety of weapons at your disposal. You can select a pistol and a secondary weapon, in addition to your main weapon of choice: the sniper. It will take a long time to unlock them all. Here's how to get them.

How to Unlock All Rifles

Berthier 1916 Unlocked by default Lebel Model 1886 Unlocked by default MAS 44 Might be unlocked by default Lee No.4 Complete Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge M1 Garand Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 4: Collision Course Mosin-Nagant M91/30 Finish all the propaganda sniping missions ZK-420S Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 8: End of the Line Karabiner 98 Rifle Pre-order bonus for the game

How to Unlock All Secondary Weapons

MAS 38 Unlocked by default in Sniper Elite: Resistance UD-42 Unlocked by default in this sniping game. ERMA .36 Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge Model 1907 Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 3: Sonderzuge Sabotage M1918 BAR Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels SIG MKMS Finish Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels Stengun MK2 Finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron Trench Gun Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron

You can unlock Propaganda challenges by finding the poster in each mission.

How to Unlock All Pistols

Star Ruby Finish Mission 4: Collision Course Modèle 1935A Unlocked by default Welrod Unlocked by default Hi-Power 9MM Finish Mission 8: End of the Line Nagant M1895 Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 2: Dead Drop M1912 Complete all the propaganda mission types M1911 Unlocked via Deluxe Edition

There are some items to unlock as well, including the Satchel Charge and TNT. The Satchel Charge can be added to your loadout once you've completed all the campaign missions. The TNT can be equipped when you finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron.

Best Skills to Unlock

Throughout the game, you're leveling up, getting Skill Points for your effort. They're in three different categories: Combat, Equipment, and Body. Here are some of the best skills to unlock first:

Health Boost 1 and 2 You get an extra health segment for unlocking these skills. Speedy Recovery Health regeneration begins sooner, so you can get back in the action quicker. Carry More Explosives If you're less of a stealthy player and want to blow stuff up, you get an increased carry limit for grenades and TNT in Sniper Elite: Resistance with this skill unlocked. Extra Item Slot 1 and 2 You get extra items in your loadout. No Time to Bleed Secondary weapons can be used whilst incapacitated Swift Hands Enemies will be automatically searched during a takedown.