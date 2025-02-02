Quick Links

Despite the game being called Sniper Elite: Resistance, there are a variety of weapons at your disposal. You can select a pistol and a secondary weapon, in addition to your main weapon of choice: the sniper. It will take a long time to unlock them all. Here's how to get them.

How to Unlock All Rifles

Berthier 1916

Unlocked by default

Lebel Model 1886

Unlocked by default

MAS 44

Might be unlocked by default

Lee No.4

Complete Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge

M1 Garand

Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 4: Collision Course

Mosin-Nagant M91/30

Finish all the propaganda sniping missions

ZK-420S

Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 8: End of the Line

Karabiner 98 Rifle

Pre-order bonus for the game

UD-42 in Sniper Elite ResistanceHow to Unlock All Secondary Weapons

MAS 38

Unlocked by default in Sniper Elite: Resistance

UD-42

Unlocked by default in this sniping game.

ERMA .36

Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge

Model 1907

Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 3: Sonderzuge Sabotage

M1918 BAR

Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels

SIG MKMS

Finish Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels

Stengun MK2

Finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron

Trench Gun

Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron

You can unlock Propaganda challenges by finding the poster in each mission.

Modele 1935A in Sniper Elite ResistanceHow to Unlock All Pistols

Star Ruby

Finish Mission 4: Collision Course

Modèle 1935A

Unlocked by default

Welrod

Unlocked by default

Hi-Power 9MM

Finish Mission 8: End of the Line

Nagant M1895

Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 2: Dead Drop

M1912

Complete all the propaganda mission types

M1911

Unlocked via Deluxe Edition

There are some items to unlock as well, including the Satchel Charge and TNT. The Satchel Charge can be added to your loadout once you've completed all the campaign missions. The TNT can be equipped when you finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron.

How to get File O’ Facts Trophy in Sniper Elite Resistance
Best Skills to Unlock

Throughout the game, you're leveling up, getting Skill Points for your effort. They're in three different categories: Combat, Equipment, and Body. Here are some of the best skills to unlock first:

Health Boost 1 and 2

You get an extra health segment for unlocking these skills.

Speedy Recovery

Health regeneration begins sooner, so you can get back in the action quicker.

Carry More Explosives

If you're less of a stealthy player and want to blow stuff up, you get an increased carry limit for grenades and TNT in Sniper Elite: Resistance with this skill unlocked.

Extra Item Slot 1 and 2

You get extra items in your loadout.

No Time to Bleed

Secondary weapons can be used whilst incapacitated

Swift Hands

Enemies will be automatically searched during a takedown.
