Despite the game being called Sniper Elite: Resistance, there are a variety of weapons at your disposal. You can select a pistol and a secondary weapon, in addition to your main weapon of choice: the sniper. It will take a long time to unlock them all. Here's how to get them.
How to Unlock All Rifles
Berthier 1916
Unlocked by default
Lebel Model 1886
Unlocked by default
MAS 44
Might be unlocked by default
Lee No.4
Complete Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge
M1 Garand
Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 4: Collision Course
Mosin-Nagant M91/30
Finish all the propaganda sniping missions
ZK-420S
Finish Kill Challenge in Mission 8: End of the Line
Karabiner 98 Rifle
Pre-order bonus for the game
How to Unlock All Secondary Weapons
MAS 38
Unlocked by default in Sniper Elite: Resistance
UD-42
Unlocked by default in this sniping game.
ERMA .36
Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 6: Assault on Fort Rouge
Model 1907
Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 3: Sonderzuge Sabotage
M1918 BAR
Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels
SIG MKMS
Finish Mission 7: Lock, Stock and Barrels
Stengun MK2
Finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron
Trench Gun
Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron
You can unlock Propaganda challenges by finding the poster in each mission.
How to Unlock All Pistols
Star Ruby
Finish Mission 4: Collision Course
Modèle 1935A
Unlocked by default
Welrod
Unlocked by default
Hi-Power 9MM
Finish Mission 8: End of the Line
Nagant M1895
Complete the Kill Challenge in Mission 2: Dead Drop
M1912
Complete all the propaganda mission types
M1911
Unlocked via Deluxe Edition
There are some items to unlock as well, including the Satchel Charge and TNT. The Satchel Charge can be added to your loadout once you've completed all the campaign missions. The TNT can be equipped when you finish Mission 5: Devil's Cauldron.
Best Skills to Unlock
Throughout the game, you're leveling up, getting Skill Points for your effort. They're in three different categories: Combat, Equipment, and Body. Here are some of the best skills to unlock first:
Health Boost 1 and 2
You get an extra health segment for unlocking these skills.
Speedy Recovery
Health regeneration begins sooner, so you can get back in the action quicker.
Carry More Explosives
If you're less of a stealthy player and want to blow stuff up, you get an increased carry limit for grenades and TNT in Sniper Elite: Resistance with this skill unlocked.
Extra Item Slot 1 and 2
You get extra items in your loadout.
No Time to Bleed
Secondary weapons can be used whilst incapacitated
Swift Hands
Enemies will be automatically searched during a takedown.