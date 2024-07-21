Key Takeaways SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos includes 36 characters from various classic games, making it a must-play for tournament fighters.

Released in 2003, the game now features online play with rollback netcode and additional features like visible hit boxes.

Available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for $19.99, the game offers tournaments, lobbies, and an art gallery.

Capcom has been busy ensuring that their classic arcade games are available on modern hardware. The two Capcom Arcade Stadium collections and Capcom Fighting Collection have been giving players access to many classic games for a while now, and fighting fans were excited about the announcement of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. Capcom vs SNK is a crossover that never got as much attention as some of their other games, but it is a match-up that is worth any tournament fighter's attention. SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos stealth launched earlier today. The launch trailer shows the game in action, and states it is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, though at the time of typing this SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is not showing in the Nintendo eShop of PSN store. In all likelihood this will be remedied shortly.

Chaos Ensues

Ever since Street Fighter dominated the arcade fighting scene, Capcom has become notorious for pitting their world warriors against pugilists from many other games. SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos contains 36 playable characters, 24 standard fighters and 12 boss characters. The King of Fighters and Street Fighter are the two games people think of first when curating the character roster, but SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos also includes fighters from Art of Fighting, Athena, Darkstalkers, Final Fight, Ghosts 'n Goblins, Mega Man, Metal Slug, Red Earth and Samurai Shodown.

Originally released in 2003, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos adapts to modern times by including rollback netcode to take the street fighting online. Players will be able to compete in single and double-elimination tournaments, along with round-robin style tournaments in lobbies that can hold up to nine players. Other additional features include visible hit boxes to show the collision areas on fighters and an art gallery that includes 89 pieces of artwork. SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is available now with an MSRP of $19.99.