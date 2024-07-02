Key Takeaways Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists gets updated demo with new features and fixes.

Players have a free hand in exploring and challenging the game's mechanics.

The story follows dryad Alruna's attempts to save a dying world from the Necro-Industrialists.

Swedish developer Niklas Hallin has just launched a new demo for his upcoming pixel art metroidvania, Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists. The content is largely the same as that in the game's Steam Next Fest demo from February, but with new fixes and features added based on player feedback. Despite working on the project solo, it seems Mr. Hallin is determined to provide quick updates and improvements to it.

Major additions in this updated demo include a new crouch attack, more button layout options and controls that should, overall, feel much tighter and snappier than they were a few months ago. As for what makes Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists different, it's the free hand the developer gives players as they make their way through it.

The Steam page itself encourages players to try taking bosses on out of order, bypass puzzles, skip weapons and even try the sorts of challenge runs that are usually only possible via breaking a game. In Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists, it's all not only planned for, but heartily advertised.

It seems that even the story doesn't care how exactly one makes their way through the game, allowing one to really do things their own way once they get familiar with the mechanics. As for what exactly is going on in said story, it seems players will be struggling their way through a world that's already mostly dead.

Players explore the undead infested Sprawl in a possibly vain attempt to save the world.

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists casts players as the titular Alruna, a dryad trying to bring back life to a world that might already be too far gone. This ruin has apparently been brought about by the Necro-Industrialists, a faction whose dominance has reduced everything to either death or undeath. How it is that Alruna is still around is currently a mystery, but there might be more to her existence as a minor spirit of life.

As they explore the world of Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists, players can reportedly expect to find at least four temples guarded by tough bosses, a large overworld and at least two different endings. Those interested can get a taste via the updated demo on Steam now, but the full game is expected to hit Steam sometime in the latter portion of the year.