Solo Leveling Arise is a mobile/PC game where players take on the role of Sung Jinwoo, the main character from the webtoon. Players can level up to learn new skills and experience action-filled gameplay with dynamic combat through various skill and weapon combinations.

All Codes For Solo Leveling Arise

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Solo Leveling Artise. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/19

STAYSHARP : Use Code for 25k Gold and 1 Gate Key

: Use Code for 25k Gold and 1 Gate Key WORLD1STLEVELUP : Use Code for x300 Essence Stones

: Use Code for x300 Essence Stones THXSLVARISETHX : Use Code for x200k Gold

: Use Code for x200k Gold THANXTOGLOBALHUNTERS : Use Code for 500 Essence Stones

: Use Code for 500 Essence Stones NLHCSTREAM : Use Code for 10 Custom Draw Tickets

: Use Code for 10 Custom Draw Tickets WHOSNATIONALL3VEL: Use Code for 1000 Essence Stones

How to Redeem Codes in Solo Leveling: Arise

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Open Solo Leveling: Arise. iOS, Android Tap the four squares button to open the side menu. Go to Options > Account Settings. Press Redeem Code. Enter your code and hit Use. Confirm your choice. Check in-game mail. Tap Claim All to get rewards.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.