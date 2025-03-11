Marvel Rivals has been filled to the brim with new content ever since it first launched back in December of last year. The latest addition is an entirely new game mode called Clone Rumble. If the name doesn't tell you enough as is, Clone Rumble allows players from each team to play any two chosen heroes with no upper limit. That means you could possibly have up to twelve Spider-Men in one lobby or reenact Civil War with six Iron Men versus six Captain Americas. This guarantees fun and hectic matches, depending on the heroes available.

Marvel Rivals released a trailer for the event which highlights combinations.

Not Everyone Is Ready To Rumble

While the event does promote "limitless possibilities," the developers enforced character bans to prevent undesirable matches. This includes five of the eight strategists, as well as a singular vanguard. For the most part, it's easy to see why some of the characters aren't allowed in the event. In the case of Luna Snow, Cloak & Dagger and The Invisible Woman, all three have powerful defensive ultimates that focus on keeping the team alive. Luna's ultimate, for example, creates a large healing circle that lets her be nearly immortal for twelve seconds. Multiply that by twelve for each player in one game and you'll have a long match ahead of you.