Key Takeaways Sonic Dream Team receives substantial update with new missions, boss fights, speedrun support, and time trial functionality.

Dedicated players can now test their skills with time trials and speedrun ranks, and aim for leaderboard success.

The update overhauls some boss fights and adds eight new boss missions, providing new challenges for combat-oriented players.

Today, Sega gave fans of its recent 3D action-platformer for iOS, Sonic Dream Team, their first helping of new content. Rather than simply some new costumes or similarly consumable content, this update is actually fairly substantial. Among the additions included in it, fans will find new missions, overhauled boss fights, speedrun support and time trial functionality. This is actually the first of three planned updates, all of which are due to hit the game sometime this year.

To start, dedicated players will be pleased to hear that they now have two new ways to test their skills in Sonic Dream Team. The first is the addition of time trails for each Act. The game will now record players' best completion times and add them to a global leaderboard, allowing players to see how far ahead or behind the competition they are. The other method is the newly implemented speedrun ranks for each Act. Placing on the leaderboards will likely be more difficult than achieving these ranks, but extra goals can only help in the pursuit of leaderboard gains, right?

For those more interested in combat than in trying to outrun the screen, the update makes two important changes. The first is an overhaul of the Dr. Crabulous, Factory Foremen and Guardian Hunter fights. It seems that they were a little too forgiving before, so now they've got a few new moves in their collective back pockets to keep players a bit more off-balance while fighting them. Along with this are the additions of eight new boss missions for those looking for something new to test themselves against.

Sonic Dream Team is a short, classically-styled 3D adventure.

As has long been the case with the Sonic series, whether the recent mainline games are any good will largely depend on who you ask. Some fans loved Sonic Frontiers, while others were left befuddled. The same can be said of Sonic Superstars, unfortunately. In the case of Sonic Dream Team, though, it's actually received a fair amount of praise for everything from the music to its visuals to its back-to-basics 3D Sonic gameplay.

It apparently has only two major shortcomings: it's rather short, and it's only available on Apple iOS devices. As such, many fans are likely to miss out on this one. Fortunately, though, the recently announced Sonic X Shadow Generations is due out later this year, and it’s both bringing back a classic fan favorite and adding a lot of extra content for everyone's brooding, anti-hero hedgehog. If the wait for it seems too long, then the newly-updated Sonic Dream Team might be just the thing to get fans through it.

Sonic Dream Team is available now on iOS via the Apple Arcade service.

