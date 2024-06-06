Key Takeaways SEGA Pass DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble adds six characters and fifteen extra SEGA-themed customization options for $24.99.

Adventure mode offers 200 stages across different worlds and can be played solo or with up to four players, either locally or online.

Online multiplayer rumble allows for up to 16 players to go head-to-head in five different competitive modes.

SEGA announced the SEGA Pass DLC for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. This DLC will be available immediately when the game launches on the Switch on June 25, adding six additional playable characters to the roster as well as expanding character customization options with fifteen SEGA-themed items.

As for the game itself, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a whole new entry in the series, offering both an adventure mode and several multiplayer modes. Adventure mode challenges players to unlock the secrets of the Legendary Banana as they roll through 200 stages set across several worlds.

This mode can be enjoyed either solo or with up to four players in local splitscreen or online co-op, so fan can enjoy it most any way they want. Additional multiplayer modes are offered for both online and offline play and include the likes of: Race, Goal Rush, Ba-Boom!, Banana Hunt and Robot Smash.

Online is also where fans can prove their Monkey Ball-ing prowess.

Players can jump into online clashes with up to sixteen players in any of the five modes mentioned above. Additionally, players can heavily customize their characters and make them truly their own thanks to there being more than 300 unlockable items in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

Headwear, clothing, accessories and even new balls to roll around in can all be gathered as players make their way through the game. They can even get special items daily through the Lucky Monkey Lottery capsule machine. So, it likely won't take long to get one's ape all decked out in good gear.

The newly-detailed SEGA Pass DLC adds all of this in the ways described above, with the six characters it adds including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy. Each comes with unique stats, and they'll collect rings instead of bananas as they run through the stages.

SEGA has not yet revealed which characters occupy the final two slots, saying only that they are from other major SEGA franchises. Those interested can buy this DLC pack for $24.99 on its own, or they can grab the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes this DLC, for $69.99. For Monkey Ball fans, this could very well be a big deal, especially if the two mystery characters are themselves major fan favorites as well.